Barcelona are reportedly willing to loan out Roony Bardghji over the winter, with Borussia Dortmund said to be keen on the 19-year-old.

After plenty of speculation, including rumours of a possible switch to Manchester United, the 19-year-old secured a deal at Camp Nou over the summer.

Bardghji burst onto the scene for Copenhagen during the 2023-24 term, netting against Erik ten Hag's Red Devils in the Champions League.

Since landing in Spain, the Sweden Under-21 international has struggled to earn regular game time at the top of Hansi Flick's attack.

Despite starting the 6-0 thumping of Valencia earlier this month, Bardghji has managed just 59 minutes of La Liga action so far this term.

Barcelona willing to sanction Bardghji loan?

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona are beginning to devise a development plan for Bardghji ahead of the upcoming winter trading point.

The report states that the La Liga giants are willing to sanction a loan move away for the Swedish sensation during the January transfer window.

With first-team opportunities limited at Camp Nou, Flick's side feel that Bardghji could be best served earning consistent game time elsewhere for the second half of 2025-26.

Up steps European powerhouses Borussia Dortmund, who are said to be keen on bringing the teeanger to the German top flight in the New Year.

Those in the corridors of power at Signal Iduna Park supposedly believe that Bardghji's explosive traits would make him a good fit for Bundesliga football.

Different team, same problem?

Although a move to the Bundesliga could excite Bardghji, there is absolutely no guarantee that he would not struggle for game time once again.

Borussia Dortmund have a number of exciting attackers players that the Swede would need to rise above in the pecking order, including Karim Adeyemi.

There is also a potential formation issue for winger Bardghji, with Dortmund operating in a 3-4-3 system at the beginning of this season.