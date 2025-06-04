Gavi delivers clear response to Barcelona exit rumours

Barcelona midfielder Gavi clarifies his future plans amid speculation linking him with a potential move to Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has dismissed speculation that he could join Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Gavi has been linked with a move away from the Catalan giants after he struggled for regular starting opportunities following his return from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The midfielder had to be content with 20 stars in 42 competitive appearances during the club's treble-winning campaign under Hansi Flick.

Barcelona boss Flick often preferred to utilise the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Marc Casado and Dani Olmo instead of Gavi during the 2024-25 campaign.

There has been speculation that Paris Saint-Germain could offer Gavi the chance to reunite with former Spain boss, Luis Enrique, at Parc des Princes.

© Imago

Gavi plays down Barcelona exit talk

Enrique was the coach who gave Gavi his international debut as a 17-year-old in a UEFA Nations League semi-final clash with Italy in October 2021.

Despite being grateful for Enrique's influence, Gavi insists that he has no plans to leave Barcelona for the newly-crowned European champions.

"People believe what they read in any media," Gavi told Mundo Deportivo. "I understand people who might believe it. But it's not going to happen. I'm very calm.

"My dream and my mentality is to spend my entire career at Barca. It's the club of my life and where I want to succeed. I don't want any other, and I'll give everything I have to make it happen."

© Imago

Gavi discusses Flick relationship

Gavi also spoke positively about the impact that Flick has had on the Barcelona squad despite being limited to a squad role in 2024-25.

"We have a very close relationship, and you can see it," Gavi said. "But it's not just with me, it is the same with the entire team.

"He's a coach who is always there for you, and that matters a lot. I think it's part of why we've done so well this season."

The 20-year-old is currently with the Spain squad preparing for Thursday's UEFA Nations League semi-final clash against France.

Gavi could make his first international appearance since he suffered an ACL injury in a Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia in November 2023.