Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen on a free transfer.

The Denmark international arrived at Barcelona in the summer of 2022 following the expiration of his contract at Chelsea, and he has represented the Catalan outfit on 88 occasions, scoring four goals and registering three assists.

The 29-year-old was a regular in his first two seasons at the club, but he only featured on six occasions last term due to injury problems.

This term, Christensen has made eight appearances for Hansi Flick's side, including six outings in La Liga, but there is huge uncertainty surrounding his future at the club, with his contract due to expire next summer.

There has been talk of a potential return to the Premier League for the Dane, while there is also believed to be interest from Serie A, with Christensen not expected to be short of options.

However, according to reports in Spain, Atletico have entered the race, with Diego Simeone's side determined to secure his signature on a free transfer.

Christensen has allegedly not ruled anything out at this stage of proceedings, and another new contract at Barcelona is not viewed as impossible, but the signs are currently pointing towards him leaving at the end of his deal.

The Dane has featured on 13 occasions in the Champions League since arriving at Barcelona, while he has played 64 times in La Liga.

Christensen has actually started three of Barcelona's last six La Liga matches, while he has featured off the bench in their two games in the league phase of the Champions League this term.

Which other Barcelona players are out of contract next summer?

Barcelona sporting director Deco has said that Frenkie de Jong and Eric Garcia are both closing in on contract agreements at Camp Nou, with the pair set to stay at the club beyond next summer.

However, it remains to be seen what occurs with Robert Lewandowski, with the 37-year-old's contract also due to expire at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Barcelona do have the option to extend Lewandowski's deal for a further 12 months, and the Poland international has again been among the goals this season, finding the back of the net on four occasions in nine appearances.