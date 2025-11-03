Barcelona are reportedly preparing to offer a pay cut to Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford in order to sign him on a permanent deal.

Barcelona are reportedly set to hit Marcus Rashford with a pay cut in order to bring him permanently to the club.

The 28-year-old is spending the 2025-26 campaign on loan from Manchester United, where he suffered a falling out with head coach Ruben Amorim.

Rashford has enjoyed his time at the Spanish giants so far, impressing in the Champions League against the likes of Newcastle United.

The England international has netted six goals and provided seven assists across 13 competitive appearances to date for Hansi Flick's men.

Such impressive form has allowed Rashford to regain a prominent role in the setup of the Three Lions ahead of next summer's World Cup in the United States.

Rashford to accept Barca pay cut?

According to talkSPORT, Barcelona are 'desperate' to bring Rashford back to Spain on a permanent deal from Manchester United in the future.

However, due to Barca's tough financial situation, the report claims that the Englishman could be hit with a pay cut at his potential employers.

Rashford's salary was almost slashed in half when he decided to switch the Theatre of Dreams for Spain during the summer transfer window.

After spending the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, the attacker had his heart set on returning to a world-class football club.

Barcelona was perceived as a dream move for the 66-time international, who has impressed in the absence of Raphina in Flick's side.

Rashford compared to Man United attackers

After a sobering 15th-placed finish last season, Manchester United acted decisively during the January window, especially in attacking areas.

The likes of Antony, Rasmus Hojlund and Rashford were shipped out of Old Trafford to make room for a new wave of forward talent.

However, it is too early to say whether the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are definite upgrades on Barca star Rashford for head coach Amorim.