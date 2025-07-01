Barcelona transfer news: 22-year-old leaves on loan as buy option, shirt number revealed

Fati buy option, shirt number confirmed as Monaco sign Barca winger on loan
Ansu Fati joins Monaco on a season-long loan from Barcelona, as the winger's shirt number and fee required for a permanent deal are revealed.

Ligue 1 giants Monaco have confirmed the arrival of Ansu Fati on an initial loan deal from Barcelona, with the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the campaign.

The La Masia graduate follows Paul Pogba to the Stade Louis II after the midfielder's marquee free transfer was announced by the Principality side over the weekend.

Fati will seek another shot at reviving his career away from Barcelona following a forgettable 2024-25 season, in which he played just 11 times for his boyhood club in all competitions and failed to provide a single goal or assist.

The 22-year-old's path to the first team in Catalonia is blocked by Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Ferran Torres, and the club are also working to bring Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams to Camp Nou before the window shuts.

As a result, a move away for Fati was seen as inevitable, and Monaco have now confirmed that the 22-year-old will spend the 2025-26 season on loan in France with the option for a permanent deal.

Monaco did not reveal how much the buy option is worth, but it is believed that the Monegasques can keep hold of Fati for a modest fee of €11m (£9.5m) at the end of the season.

Monaco reveal Fati shirt number as Barcelona loan deal confirmed


