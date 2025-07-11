Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has reportedly 'demanded' the signing of Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has reportedly 'demanded' the signing of Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez during this summer's transfer window.

The 22-year-old was in strong form for Barcelona during the 2024-25 campaign, featuring on 46 occasions in all competitions, scoring eight goals and registering 10 assists in the process.

Fermin's future is currently the subject of speculation, with both Manchester United and Manchester City said to be interested in the Spain international.

Man United are said to have been in touch with Barcelona in January, while it was recently claimed that Man City head coach Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer of the midfielder.

According to Fichajes, PSG boss Enrique has 'named his next transfer target', with Fermin wanted by the European champions, who will face Chelsea in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday.

PSG 'keen on summer deal' for Barcelona's Fermin

The report claims that Enrique views Fermin as the perfect player to complement Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz, with the trio emerging as arguably the best midfield unit in world football.

Barcelona are said to be determined to keep hold of Fermin but would be willing to discuss an exit for a fee in the region of €80m (£69m) due to their well-documented financial problems and issues when it comes to registering players.

Fermin, who has a contract at Camp Nou until the summer of 2029, scored six goals and registered five assists in 28 La Liga fixtures during the 2024-25 campaign, as Hansi Flick's side won the title.

Meanwhile, he managed one goal and four assists in 11 Champions League fixtures, with Barcelona reaching the semi-finals before being knocked out by Inter Milan.

Would Fermin be a good signing for PSG?

Fermin is a top-quality player with a number of excellent assets, but he is not first choice at Barcelona, which is not ideal at this stage of his career.

The Spaniard would also find it difficult to secure a starting role at PSG, though, due to the presence of Vitinha, Joao Neves and Ruiz, who were all outstanding last season.

Fermin's arrival could also harm the development of Warren Zaire-Emery, who is an excellent talent, and due to the money that would be involved, it would be surprising to see the deal go through this summer.

Man United and Man City will be keeping a close eye on the situation, though, and Fermin has the perfect skillset to thrive in the Premier League.