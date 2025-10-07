A desire to play in the 2026 World Cup means a Barcelola star could move to the Premier League in the January transfer window.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s future at Barcelona is reportedly under increased scrutiny as the German goalkeeper adjusts to a diminished role under Hansi Flick.

The 33-year-old has not appeared in La Liga this season, with Flick favouring Joan García and Wojciech Szczesny, amid Barca's broader wage bill issues.

Ter Stegen, currently sidelined due to a back injury, previously captained the Blaugrana but has fallen out of favour after an injury-plagued 2024-25 season.

Although he played a key role in Barca's title victory in 2022-23 under club legend Xavi, the six-time league winner is now considering a move away from the Spanish giants.

Could Ter Stegen be heading to the Premier League?

According to Fichajes, three Premier League clubs are reportedly monitoring the situation around the German goalkeeper as they look to strengthen that position.

The clubs are Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, who currently have first-choice shot-stoppers but might consider adding an extra goalkeeper.

Ter Stegen is said to be open to a move in January as he aims to secure a place in Germany’s World Cup squad for next year’s finals.

As a result, this has increased the urgency for a transfer during the winter if Garcia and Szczesny remain ahead of him in the pecking order.

A loan move could be considered in the January transfer window, which would help reduce Barcelona's wage bill and enhance the quality of any team the experienced goalkeeper joins.

Man United, Newcastle or Spurs: Who needs Ter Stegen more?

Any transfer to the reported Premier League teams would be unusual for Ter Stegen, especially if first-team football is the goal.

Not only do Spurs and Newcastle have guaranteed No. 1 options between the sticks in Guglielmo Vicario and Nick Pope, respectively, but neither has shown signs of dips in performance, further highlighting the strange links.

While United have clearly given up on Altay Bayindir, the Red Devils recently signed Senne Lammens in the recent transfer window after letting go of Andre Onana.

Ostensibly, however, the German’s prospects of first-team football are higher in Manchester, where Lammens is still adapting to English football following the 23-year-old’s deadline day move from Royal Antwerp.