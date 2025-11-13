Juventus are reportedly open to selling Kenan Yildiz, with Barcelona and Real Madrid both said to be interested in signing the Turkey international.

The 20-year-old was in outstanding form for Juventus at the Club World Cup over the summer, scoring three goals and registering two assists in four appearances, while he has three goals and four assists in 14 outings for the Old Lady in all competitions during the 2025-26 campaign.

Yildiz has a contract with Juventus until the summer of 2029, but it is understood that the two parties have been involved in discussions over a potential extension and a salary increase.

According to reports in Spain, Yildiz wants his contract to be extended for a further year until 2030, while the youngster is looking for a substantial salary increase.

However, it is believed that the two parties have been unable to reach an agreement, and the Italian giants are now given serious consideration to selling the forward during next summer's market.

Real Madrid, Barca could 'battle' for Yildiz next summer

Chelsea are believed to have failed with at least one offer for Yildiz during the summer transfer window, while Arsenal and Manchester United are also believed to be admirers of him.

Juventus are said to value the forward at €100m (£88m), although it is highly unlikely that either Real Madrid or Barcelona would be prepared to go to that amount at the end of the season.

Yildiz has a record of 19 goals and 15 assists in 98 appearances for Juventus since breaking into the first team, while he has managed five goals and four assists in 25 matches for Turkey.

The forward has scored twice and registered three assists in 10 Serie A outings during the 2025-26 campaign, while he has one goal and one assist in four outings in the Champions League.

Real Madrid or Barcelona? Which club needs Yildiz the most?

Barcelona are said to be keen add a new left-sided forward to their squad next summer, even though Marcus Rashford is expected to arrive on a permanent basis from Manchester United.

Indeed, Robert Lewandowski is set to leave on a free transfer, and Rashford is seen as an option through the middle, so further competition is wanted down the left.

Real Madrid could also be in the market for a replacement for Vinicius Junior, with the Brazilian's future currently the subject of much speculation.

There is believed to be a genuine chance that Vinicius could leave at the end of the season, which would put Real Madrid in the market for a new left-sided attacker, and a big-money move for Yildiz could be on the cards.