The new gem of FC Barcelona, Dro Fernandez, has responded to interest from Premier League heavyweights, who wish to recruit him during the upcoming transfer windows.

At only 17 years old, Dro Fernandez is already presented as the new gem of FC Barcelona. The attacking midfielder, who joined La Masia in 2022, is destined to be primarily used with the Catalan side's reserve team this season. But Hansi Flick has not hesitated to call him up on several occasions.

Barcelona want to extend Dro Fernandez at 18

The Spanish U17 international has thus been in 5 matchday squads in La Liga this season and has participated in one match. He was a starter against Real Sociedad this weekend (2-1) and played 45 minutes. The Blaugrana thus seem to be betting heavily on Dro Fernandez for the future, but his talent has not gone unnoticed internationally.

Thus, Manchester City and Chelsea dream of the new Catalan gem and are even reportedly preparing an offensive as early as the next winter transfer window. However, the Spanish side do not intend to let this happen. According to TBR Football, FC Barcelona have already advanced in discussions to extend his contract when he turns 18.

Dro Fernandez does not want to leave FC Barcelona

The Catalan club therefore have a head start and even seem to have already won the battle since Dro Fernandez "has no intention of listening to potential interest emerging from the Premier League and beyond," writes the British media. Indeed, in addition to the Blues and the Sky Blues, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and PSG are reportedly closely following his progress.

Thus, Dro Fernandez is very happy in Barcelona and the Blaugrana trust him. A new contract should be signed in 2026 for the young attacking midfielder. It should be noted that, according to TBR Football, Barcelona would not have signed a replacement if Fermin Lopez had left this summer and would have given more playing time to their Spanish gem.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.