Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson on loan this summer.

Jackson's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with AC Milan, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Manchester United among the clubs being linked with his services.

The 24-year-old made the move to Chelsea from Villarreal in July 2023, and he has represented the Blues on 81 occasions in all competitions, scoring 30 goals and registering 12 assists.

Jackson scored 13 goals and registering six assists in 37 appearances for the capital club last term, but he has fallen behind Liam Delap and Joao Pedro when it comes to the centre-forward spot.

The Senegal international has a contract at Stamford Bridge until June 2033, but there is believed to be a genuine chance that he leaves Enzo Maresca's side this summer in search of pastures new.

Barcelona 'interested in Chelsea forward Jackson'

According to CaughtOffside, Barcelona are keen on Jackson, with the Catalan outfit's sporting director Deco wanrting to speak with the Blues over a potential loan deal.

The report claims that the La Liga champions view Jackson as the ideal player to rotate with Robert Lewandowski in the final third of the field, with the club looking for another option at centre-forward.

Chelsea have allegedly placed a £100m valuation on Jackson, making it incredibly unlikely that he will leave Stamford Bridge on a permanent basis this summer.

However, a loan deal could potentially be agreed, providing that Barcelona are prepared to cover his wages, which are believed to be in the region of £100,000 a week.

Would Jackson be a good signing for Barcelona?

Jackson has experience of playing in La Liga, representing Villarreal on 48 occasions, scoring 13 goals and registering six assists, and he also has a strong scoring record at Chelsea.

A loan deal for Barcelona could be a stroke of genius, as it would give the Catalan outfit a completely different threat in the final third when head coach Hansi Flick wants to give Lewandowski a rest.

A move would not be straightforward due to the numbers involved, but Barcelona appear to have been given encouragement in their pursuit of the attacker.