Barcelona hope to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, but they are in active discussions with the player regarding his problematic salary, the latest report has claimed.

Rashford's career had stagnated significantly at Old Trafford, and after an stunning interview in December 2024 in which he revealed he was ready to seek new challenges, he joined Aston Villa on loan in January.

The move to Villa Park restored the Englishman's confidence, and he was able to secure a loan move to Barcelona in the summer of 2025.

United agreed to a loan with an option to buy for £30m, a price that many pundits consider to be relatively cheap considering the forward has excelled in Spain.

However, Sport claim that Barca are in active discussions with the player about spreading the cost of his £300,000 a week salarey over a multi-year deal in order to comply with La Liga's economic rules.

Marcus Rashford's season so far: Why Barcelona should make transfer permanent

Rashford has arguably been Barcelona's best player this term, with his tally of 11 goals and assists the most any player in the squad has managed.

Only Fermin Lopez (six) has matched the Englishman's goal haul this campaign, while none of his teammates have managed to register more assists (five), and the forward has importantly excelled in the club's biggest games.

Rashford scored against Newcastle United in the Champions League, and he has provided assists against Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad this term.

The 28-year-old could also be a valuable asset to the Catalans in future seasons given they will soon be transitioning away from life with Robert Lewandowski up front given he is 37, and it would be unfair to rely on Lamine Yamal to carry the team's attacking burden considering he is still a teenager.

Should Ruben Amorim take Rashford back at Manchester United?

Manchester United are currently unbeaten in four games, with the club finally showing signs of life under boss Ruben Amorim.

Part of the reason he has been able to find a degree of success in recent weeks has been the work of forwards such as Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, who appear to have finally settled into life at Old Trafford.

It is difficult to see Rashford displacing either player, and considering Amorim deploys two attacking midfielders behind a central striker, his stylistic fit in the team is unclear at this stage.

If the Red Devils were to move on from Amorim at some point in 2025-26, perhaps any new manager would want to have the chance to assess the suitability of Rashford in their squad.