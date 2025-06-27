Barcelona are reportedly considering re-signing Al-Hilal defender Joao Cancelo during this summer's transfer window.

Cancelo represented Barcelona on loan from Manchester City during the 2023-24 campaign, and he impressed for the Catalan giants, featuring on 42 occasions, scoring four goals and registering five assists.

The Portugal international was heavily linked with a permanent move to Camp Nou, but he ultimately made the switch to Al-Hilal, and he has a contract with the Saudi Pro League side until June 2027.

Cancelo scored twice and provided 11 assists in 37 appearances for Al-Hilal last term, but there is currently speculation surrounding his future, with a return to Europe thought to be a possibility.

According to Fichajes, after securing a deal for Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, the Catalan side will quickly turn their attention to a return for Cancelo.

Barcelona 'working to re-sign' Cancelo

The report claims that Barcelona have already had initial discussions over a return for Cancelo, with the club thought to be willing to pay in the region of €15m (£12.8m) for his signature.

Cancelo scored nine times and registered 22 assists in 154 appearances for Man City, but a breakdown in his relationship with head coach Pep Guardiola led to him moving on.

At 31, the Portuguese still has plenty to offer in the European game, and he would represent a low-cost option for the Catalan giants considering his quality and experience.

Eric Garcia featured at right-back in the latter stages of last season due to an injury to Jules Kounde, but Barcelona do lack options in that area of the field.

Would Cancelo be a good signing for Barcelona?

If a deal could be done for €15m (£12.8m), then the signing is a no-brainer for Barcelona.

Cancelo was excellent during his previous spell at the club, and it was a surprise that the Catalan outfit did not sign him on a permanent basis.

There are question marks over his defensive abilities, especially in the biggest of matches, but he is such a huge attacking threat, and Barcelona dominate almost all of the games that they play.

Kounde will again be Barcelona's first-choice right-back next season, but Cancelo would be an excellent back-up.