Back to Bundesliga: Bayern 'preparing offer' for Barca star

Bayern Munich are reportedly eyeing up a move for Barcelona and Spain attacker Dani Olmo ahead of next summer's transfer window.

The 27-year-old has received plenty of criticism from supporters due to his performance in Wednesday night's Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

With the scores level at 1-1, Olmo missed a guild-edged chance to put the La Liga giants ahead, before they went on to lose in the last minute.

The Euro 2024 winner has enjoyed some good performances this term, though, scoring and providing an assist in the 3-0 battering of Getafe on September 21.

Looking to record one final victory before the October international break, Olmo and Barca travel to the home of midtable side Sevilla this weekend.

Bayern Munich want Barca attacker Olmo?

According to Spanish publication Fichajes, Bayern Munich are looking to secure the services of Barcelona man Olmo in the near future.

The report claims that the Bundesliga champions have held an interest in the 27-year-old in the past and want to renew their quest to sign the player.

It is understood that Barca are willing to listen to offers for the 45-time Spain international, whose performances have varied over the course of the season so far.

It is believed that the attacker's ability to play in multiple positions across the frontline makes him an attractive proposition to Vincent Kompany's men.

There is also the added bonus that Olmo possesses experience of succeeding in the Bundesliga, playing 148 times for RB Leipzig between 2020 and 2024.

Should Olmo leave Barcelona?

Since grabbing two goal contributions during the victory over Getafe, Olmo has failed to register an attacking contribution in his last three appearances.

The 27-year-old's miss against PSG earlier in the week was nothing short of comical, highlighting his lack of confidence in front of goal at the moment.

Should Olmo's stock fall even further in Barca circles between now and the end of the season, a move back to the Bundesliga could be just what the doctor ordered.