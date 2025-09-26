[monks data]
La Liga | Gameweek 7
Sep 28, 2025 at 5.30pm UK
 
Real Sociedad logo

Barcelona
vs.
Real Sociedad

Team News: Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Team News: Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash between Barcelona and Real Sociedad.

Barcelona will continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a clash against Real Sociedad on Sunday night.

The reigning champions sit second in the La Liga table, boasting 15 points from their first six matches, while the visitors are 16th on five points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


BARCELONA VS. REAL SOCIEDAD

BARCELONA

Out: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee), Fermin Lopez (groin), Raphinha (hamstring), Joan Garcia (knee)

Doubtful: Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Lamine Yamal (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Szczesny; Kounde, E Garcia, Araujo, Martin; De Jong, Casado; F Torres, Olmo, Rashford; Lewandowski

REAL SOCIEDAD

Out: Yangel Herrera (muscle), Orri Oskarsson (muscle)

Doubtful: Aritz Elustondo (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Caleta-Car, Gomez; Kubo, Mendez, Gorrotxategi, Soler, Barrenetxea; Oyarzabal

