Barcelona will continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a clash against Real Sociedad on Sunday night.
The reigning champions sit second in the La Liga table, boasting 15 points from their first six matches, while the visitors are 16th on five points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
BARCELONA
Out: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee), Fermin Lopez (groin), Raphinha (hamstring), Joan Garcia (knee)
Doubtful: Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Lamine Yamal (groin)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Szczesny; Kounde, E Garcia, Araujo, Martin; De Jong, Casado; F Torres, Olmo, Rashford; Lewandowski
REAL SOCIEDAD
Out: Yangel Herrera (muscle), Orri Oskarsson (muscle)
Doubtful: Aritz Elustondo (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Caleta-Car, Gomez; Kubo, Mendez, Gorrotxategi, Soler, Barrenetxea; Oyarzabal