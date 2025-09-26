Sports Mole previews Sunday's La Liga clash between Barcelona and Real Sociedad, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Barcelona's pursuit of La Liga leaders Real Madrid will continue on Sunday evening, with the Catalan outfit welcoming Real Sociedad to Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Hansi Flick's side are currently second in the La Liga table, two points behind division leaders Real Madrid, while Real Sociedad are down in 16th spot, having only picked up five points from their first six matches.

Match preview

Barcelona were given a scare by Real Oviedo on Thursday, falling behind to the promoted outfit in the first period, but they then managed to score three times without reply to record a 3-1 victory.

The Catalan side have a record of five wins and one draw from their six league matches this season, with 16 points leaving them second in the La Liga table, two points behind division leaders Real Madrid, who will tackle Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby on Saturday afternoon.

In all competitions, Barcelona have six wins from seven matches this term, also triumphing against Newcastle United in their Champions League opener on September 18, and next up for Flick's side in the competition is a home fixture againt the holders Paris Saint-Germain on October 1.

The room for error is small at the moment due to Real Madrid's excellent form, and it would be a setback for Barcelona if they were unable to collect all three points against Real Sociedad.

The Catalan outfit have recorded a 4-0 victory over Real Sociedad in the corresponding match last season, but two of their last five matches have been won by the Basque side, including a 2-1 away triumph in May 2023.

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a disappointing start to the season for Real Sociedad, with five points from six matches leaving them down in 16th spot in the table.

La Real opened their campaign with back-to-back draws against Valencia and Espanyol before suffering three straight defeats to Real Oviedo, Real Madrid and Real Betis during a difficult period.

However, Sergio Francisco's side will enter this match off the back of a much-needed win, beating Mallorca 1-0 on Wednesday night, with Mikel Oyarzabal betting the only goal of the contest early in the second period.

Real Sociedad finished 11th in Spain's top flight last season, which proved to be their lowest final spot since 2018, and they look short of being a team capable of challenging for a return to Europe.

La Real have only managed to win 38 of their previous 196 matches against Barcelona in all competitions, suffering 116 defeats in the process, while they have just two victories over the Catalan club since April 2016.

Barcelona La Liga form:

WWDWWW

Barcelona form (all competitions):

WDWWWW

Real Sociedad La Liga form:

DDLLLW

Team News

Barcelona could welcome Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde back into their squad this weekend, with the pair expected to be involved off the bench with a view to coming into the starting XI against PSG next week.

Raphinha will need to be assessed after picking up a minor hamstring issue against Real Oviedo, and there is a strong chance that the Brazil international will be rested from the first whistle.

Fermin Lopez, Gavi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen remain unavailable through injury, but there will be changes to the side that took to the field on Thursday.

Indeed, Jules Kounde, Frenkie de Jong, Marc Casado and Robert Lewandowski could all be introduced, with the latter on the scoresheet off the bench against Real Oviedo.

As for Real Sociedad, Yangel Herrera and Orri Oskarsson will miss the contest due to injury problems, while Aritz Elustondo will need to be assessed, as he is struggling with a muscular issue.

Head coach Francisco could name the same XI that took to the field for the first whistle against Mallorca, including a spot in a wide area for Takefusa Kubo.

Carlos Soler was an impressive performer against Mallorca and should continue in midfield, while Sergio Gomez, who put in a man-of-the-match display last time out, will feature at left-back.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, E Garcia, Araujo, Martin; De Jong, Casado; F Torres, Olmo, Rashford; Lewandowski

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Caleta-Car, Gomez; Kubo, Mendez, Gorrotxategi, Soler, Barrenetxea; Oyarzabal

We say: Barcelona 3-1 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad are capable of making this a tricky match for Barcelona, who will have one eye on their Champions League clash with PSG. However, we are expecting the Catalan outfit to navigate their way to all three points.

