Sports Mole looks at how Spanish champions Barcelona could line up in Sunday's La Liga clash with Elche.

Barcelona could welcome three first-team players back into their squad for Sunday's La Liga clash with Elche.

Robert Lewandowski, Joan Garcia and Dani Olmo have all returned to training this week following injury problems, and the trio could be on the bench for the league fixture this weekend.

Barcelona will definitely be without the services of five first-team players, though, with Gavi (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Andreas Christensen (calf), Raphinha (hamstring), Pedri (suspended, hamstring) out.

There is currently concern surrounding Lamine Yamal's groin problem, which has become chronic, but the Spain international is expected to be in the starting side for what is a must-win contest.

There could ultimately be just the one change to the side that took to the field for the first whistle against Real Madrid last time out, with Marc Casado in line to replace Pedri.

Marcus Rashford should keep his spot down the middle, while Ferran Torres is likely to continue through the middle despite the expected return of Lewandowski.

Ronald Araujo is not currently first pick at the back, with Eric Garcia set to continue in the side, while Frenkie de Jong is a certainty in the middle of the Barcelona midfield this weekend.

Barcelona possible starting lineup: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Casado, De Jong; Yamal, F Lopez, Rashford; Torres

