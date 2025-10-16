[monks data]
Barcelona lineup vs. Girona: Predicted XI for La Liga champions as Hansi Flick deals with attacking injury crisis

Patched-up attack and Yamal decision: How Barca could line up against Girona
Sports Mole looks at how Barcelona could line up in Saturday's La Liga clash with Catalan rivals Girona.

Barcelona are expected to be boosted by the returns of Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez for Saturday's La Liga clash with Girona, but the Catalan outfit will be without a number of important players.

Yamal's groin problem has settled down during the international break, and he is expected to feature off the bench this weekend, but Fermin, who has been missing since the end of September with a muscular problem, could be pressed straight into action from the start.

Robert LewandowskiRaphinha, Dani Olmo, Gavi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Joan Garcia are all out of the match through injury, while Ferran Torres needs to be assessed.

Torres withdrew from the Spain squad due to a hamstring issue, and he is still struggling with pain in the area, so a late check will need to be made on the attacker.

Roony Bardghji is expected to benefit from key absences in the final third of the field to start, while Marcus Rashford is also set to be in the first XI on Saturday afternoon.

Pedri and Frenkie de Jong are the first-choice midfield duo and should both start, while there should be a spot in the middle of the defence for Eric Garcia alongside Pau Cubarsi.

Wojciech Szczesny will also again play in goal due to the absences of Garcia and Ter Stegen.

Barcelona possible starting lineup: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; Bardghji, Fermin, Rashford; F. Torres

Matt Law
