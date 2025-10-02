Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the La Liga clash between Sevilla and Barcelona.

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Sevilla on Sunday.

The Catalan giants are currently top of the La Liga table, one point clear of second-placed Real Madrid, while Sevilla are ninth, picking up 10 points from their opening seven matches of the season.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Sevilla vs. Barcelona kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 3.15pm UK time on Sunday.

Where is Sevilla vs. Barcelona being played?

The match will take place at Sevilla's Estadio Ramon.

Barcelona recorded a 4-1 win over Sevilla on their last visit to the famous stadium in February 2025, while they have not lost a league fixture away to Los Nervionenses since October 2015.

How to watch Sevilla vs. Barcelona in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Sevilla and Barcelona will be available to watch on Premier Sports 2. You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media, or online via Premier Sports.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and the STV Player.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Premier Sports will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

Sevilla vs. Barcelona: Which team are the favourites?

Barcelona have been utterly dominant against Sevilla throughout history, boasting 117 wins from their 201 matches in all competitions, suffering 45 defeats in the process.

In La Liga, the two teams have met on 162 occasions, with Barcelona boasting 91 wins to Sevilla's 36, while the reigning champions are unbeaten against this weekend's opponents in the league since October 2015.

Each of the last seven La Liga matches between Sevilla and Barcelona have been won by the Catalan giants, but the fact that the reigning Spanish champions were involved in an energy-zapping contest with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night should, in theory, give the home side a boost.

