Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Real Sociedad.

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Real Sociedad on Sunday.

The Catalan giants have won 116 of their previous 196 matches against Real Sociedad and will again be the favourites to overcome the Basque outfit in this weekend's encounter.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 5.30pm UK time on Sunday.

Where is Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad being played?

The match will take place at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Barcelona had hoped to have moved back into their new Camp Nou stadium by now, but the date has again been pushed back, with the Catalan outfit recently playing at Johan Cruyff Stadium, which only has a capacity of 6,000.

"The club continues working to obtain the necessary administrative permits for the opening of Spotify Camp Nou in the coming months," read a statement from Barcelona earlier this week.

Barcelona played their home matches at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys during the 2023-24 and 2025-26 seasons.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad will be available to watch on Premier Sports 1. You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media, or online via Premier Sports.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and the STV Player.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Premier Sports will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad: Which team are the favourites?

Barcelona have a strong record against Real Sociedad, boasting 116 wins from their 196 matches with the Basque outfit, suffering only 38 defeats, while there have also been 42 draws.

The last meeting between the two sides took place in March 2025, with Barcelona running out 4-0 winners, but Real Sociedad did record a 1-0 victory in the reverse game earlier that season.

Barcelona have only lost twice to Real Sociedad in all competitions since April 2016, but they do have a recent home loss against La Real to their name, going down 2-1 in May 2023.

