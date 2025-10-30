Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Elche.

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Elche on Sunday night.

Hansi Flick's side are currently second in the La Liga table, five points behind the leaders Real Madrid, while Elche are eighth, picking up 14 points from their opening 10 matches of the campaign.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Barcelona vs. Elche kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 5:30pm UK time on Sunday.

Where is Barcelona vs. Elche being played?

The match will take place at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys; Barcelona had hoped to have moved back into their new Camp Nou stadium by now, but the date has again been pushed back.

The Catalan giants played their home matches at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, and a return to Camp Nou remains on hold, but there is a chance that the team could be back in the renovated stadium by the end of November.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Elche in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Barcelona and Elche will be available to watch on Premier Sports 1. You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media, or online via Premier Sports.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and the STV Player.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Premier Sports will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

Barcelona vs. Elche: Head-to-head record

Barcelona have faced Elche on 55 occasions in all competitions, boasting a record of 34 wins, 12 draws and nine defeats, so they have been the dominant force in this fixture.

The Catalan giants are actually on a 10-game winning run against Elche, while they have not been beaten by this weekend's opponents since December 1974.

All nine of Elche's wins over Barcelona have come on home soil, so they will be going in search of their first-ever away success over the reigning La Liga champions on Sunday.

During the 2022-23 campaign, Barcelona won 3-0 at home and 4-0 away against Los Franjiverdes, who are back at this level after a two-year absence.

