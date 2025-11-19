Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona will continue their La Liga season with a clash against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

The Catalan giants are currently second in the La Liga table, three points behind the leaders Real Madrid, while Athletic are seventh, picking up 17 points from their first 12 matches of the campaign.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Barcelona vs. Athletic kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 3.15pm UK time on Saturday afternoon.

Where is Barcelona vs. Athletic being played?

For the first time since May 2023, Barcelona will play at Camp Nou on Saturday, with the newly-renovated stadium playing host to the clash with Athletic.

Barcelona played their home matches at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, while they have also been in the stadium this term, with their return to Camp Nou pushed back on numerous occasions.

However, Barcelona will finally return to Camp Nou on Saturday, securing a licence to occupy 45,401 seats of the renovated stadium, which is yet to be completed.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Athletic in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Barcelona and Athletic will be available to watch on LaLigaTV. You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media, or online via Premier Sports.

LaLigaTV is available via Premier Sports for £7.99 a month.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and Amazon Prime Video.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to LaLigaTV will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

Barcelona vs. Athletic: What's the story?

Barcelona entered the November international break off the back of a 4-2 success over Celta Vigo, and they were able to close the gap on leaders Real Madrid to three points, with the capital side drawing 0-0 with Rayo Vallecano.

Hansi Flick's side will now be aiming to record their 10th win of the campaign on Saturday, although a victory would not move them into first, with Real Madrid having the stronger head-to-head record.

Athletic, meanwhile, beat Real Oviedo 1-0 before the international break, but it has been a tough season to date for the Basque outfit, who sit down in seventh spot in the division on 17 points.

The Lions will be aiming to record a first away league win over Barcelona since November 2001.

