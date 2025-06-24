To mark the 38th birthday of Lionel Messi, Sports Mole challenges you to name Barcelona's top 10 appearance-makers of all time.

Lionel Messi is currently representing Inter Miami at the Club World Cup, helping the MLS side earn a spot in the last 16 of the Club World Cup. However, regardless of what happens during the final stages of his career, the Argentine superstar will forever be remembered for his iconic spell with Barcelona where he spent 17 years of his professional career. Between 2004 and 2021, the playmaker went on to score a mesmeric 672 goals from 778 appearances, arguably solidifying himself as the greatest player to ever grace the game. While Messi's numbers will never be replicated, Barcelona's trophy haul during that period is equally as significant. Most notably, 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies were lifted during his time at Camp Nou, but there were 34 pieces of silverware in total. Other trophies have been lifted elsewhere, including the World Cup with Argentina, but those who experienced Messi's time at Barcelona were witnessing a genius at work. To celebrate Messi's 38th birthday, Sports Mole is challenging you to name the club's top 10 appearance-makers of all time.

