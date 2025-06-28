Arsenal reportedly prepare a £34m offer for Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado, with the Catalan giants under pressure to free up space in their wage budget.

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a €40m (£34m) offer for Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado.

The 21-year-old scored once and provided six assists in 36 appearances for Barcelona during the 2024-25 campaign, with his true breakthrough into the senior side coming last season.

Casado signed a contract extension with the Catalan giants in June 2024, with his existing deal due to run until June 2028, but there has recently been speculation surrounding his future.

Chelsea and Manchester United are both believed to be admirers of Casado, with the pair thought to be keen to bring him to the Premier League for the 2025-26 campaign.

According to Fichajes, his move to England could come with Arsenal, as the Gunners are currently preparing to make an offer of €40m (£34m) for the midfielder.

Arsenal 'planning £34m bid' for Barcelona's Casado

The report claims that Barcelona need to free up space in their wage budget in order to secure a deal for Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams, so some difficult decisions need to be made.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is said to be a huge admirer of Casado and believes that he has the perfect skillset to be an asset to the team in the Premier League.

The Gunners could pair Casado alongside Martin Zubimendi in a midfield two, with the latter also set to make the move to the Emirates Stadium from Real Sociedad this summer.

Declan Rice could be deployed further forward, although Arteta would also have to fit Martin Odegaard into the team.

Casado has previously expressed a desire to remain at Barcelona

Earlier this year, Casado said that he wanted to spend his entire career with Barcelona.

"I hope so. I want to spend my entire career at Barcelona and retire here. It's my dream, it's the club I love," Casado told Beteve. "I hope so. As I said, my goal is to stay here as long as possible and finish my career at Barcelona."

However, the decision could ultimately be taken out of the midfielder's hands, and the chance to make the move to a Arsenal side that are expecting to challenge for all of the major trophies next season would surely appeal.