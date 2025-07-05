Wojciech Szczesny is reportedly makes a decision over whether to sign a new Barcelona contract following the recent arrival of Joan Garcia.

Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has reportedly decided to sign a new two-year contract with the club.

The 35-year-old came out of retirement to join Barcelona in October after Marc-Andre ter Stegen picked up a serious knee injury.

Sczezesny initially had to settle for a backup role behind Inaki Pena, but he soon forced his way into the side to become Hansi Flick's number one for the second half of the season.

The shot-stopper recorded 14 clean sheets in 30 competitive appearances, helping the club win La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

The former Poland international is technically a free agent after his short-term contract expired at the end of June.

Szczesny to sign new Barcelona contract

Szczesny has taken time to decide whether to sign a new deal with Barcelona or return to the retirement he started last summer.

According to ESPN, the experienced goalkeeper has decided to extend his stay with the Catalan giants.

The report claims that Szczesny will put pen to paper on a two-year contract to keep him at the club until the end of the 2026-27 season.

Szczesny has elected to stay despite the recent €25m (£21.6m) arrival of Joan Garcia from Espanyol.

Garcia is widely expected to become Flick's new first-choice goalkeeper after impressing with his performances for Barcelona's local rivals last season.

What does Szczesny's decision mean for Ter Stegen?

Szczesny is set to become Garcia's deputy for the 2025-26 season, which would push Ter Stegen down the pecking order at Barcelona.

The treble winners are willing to let Ter Stegen leave this summer, especially as his departure would free up room on their wage bill for potential arrivals.

While he still has three years left to run on his contract, Ter Stegen will surely realise that he will get minimal playing time if he opts to stay at Barcelona.

The 33-year-old will want to be playing regularly after missing the majority of last season with a serious knee injury.

The Germany international has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Ederson at Manchester City.