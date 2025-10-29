Barcelona confirm that Pedri has suffered a muscular injury in his left leg, with the Spanish midfielder now facing a spell on the sidelines.

Pedri reported discomfort to Barcelona's medical staff following El Clasico, and he trained away from the main group on Wednesday amid fears that an injury had been suffered.

Medical tests have now revealed a "distal biceps femoris in his left leg", with the Spain international set for a spell in the treatment room.

“The first-team player Pedri has suffered a rupture of the distal biceps femoris in his left leg. The approximate recovery time will depend on the progress of the injury," read a statement from Barcelona.

Pedri was sent off against Real Madrid last time out, so he would have missed this weekend's game with Elche regardless, but the key midfielder is set to spend more time on the sidelines.

According to journalist Javi Miguel, Pedri is expected to be on the sidelines for the next three weeks, meaning that he could be back on the field after the November international break.

If that is the case, he will be absent for Barcelona's next three matches, also missing out against Club Brugge in the Champions League on November 5 and Celta Vigo in La Liga on November 9.

Pedri's return to action could then come against Athletic Bilbao on November 22.

The 22-year-old has been a vital player for the Catalan giants this term, featuring on 13 occasions in all competitions, scoring twice and registering two assists in the process.

Which Barcelona player could benefit from Pedri's absence?

Pedri and Frenkie de Jong have been Barcelona's first-choice midfield duo this season, with Marc Casado next in line, so the latter could potentially start his side's next three matches.

Casado was linked with a summer exit, but the 22-year-old remained at Camp Nou, and he has featured on 10 occasions this season, including seven outings in La Liga.

Marc Bernal - back from a long-term knee injury - is another midfield option for Barcelona, who are currently five points behind Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table.