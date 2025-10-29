General view of Camp Nou

Barcelona

Barcelona's Pedri suffers muscular injury: How many matches will the midfielder miss? Who will replace the 22-year-old?

By , Football Editor
Pedri injury blow confirmed: How many matches will Barca midfielder miss?
© Iconsport
Barcelona confirm that Pedri has suffered a muscular injury in his left leg, with the Spanish midfielder now facing a spell on the sidelines.

Barcelona have confirmed that Pedri has suffered a muscular injury in his left leg, with the Spanish midfielder now facing a spell on the sidelines.

Pedri reported discomfort to Barcelona's medical staff following El Clasico, and he trained away from the main group on Wednesday amid fears that an injury had been suffered.

Medical tests have now revealed a "distal biceps femoris in his left leg", with the Spain international set for a spell in the treatment room.

“The first-team player Pedri has suffered a rupture of the distal biceps femoris in his left leg. The approximate recovery time will depend on the progress of the injury," read a statement from Barcelona.

Pedri was sent off against Real Madrid last time out, so he would have missed this weekend's game with Elche regardless, but the key midfielder is set to spend more time on the sidelines.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri celebrates scoring against Real Madrid on April 26, 2025

Barcelona confirm muscular injury for Pedri

According to journalist Javi Miguel, Pedri is expected to be on the sidelines for the next three weeks, meaning that he could be back on the field after the November international break.

If that is the case, he will be absent for Barcelona's next three matches, also missing out against Club Brugge in the Champions League on November 5 and Celta Vigo in La Liga on November 9.

Pedri's return to action could then come against Athletic Bilbao on November 22.

The 22-year-old has been a vital player for the Catalan giants this term, featuring on 13 occasions in all competitions, scoring twice and registering two assists in the process.

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado in October 2024.

Which Barcelona player could benefit from Pedri's absence?

Pedri and Frenkie de Jong have been Barcelona's first-choice midfield duo this season, with Marc Casado next in line, so the latter could potentially start his side's next three matches.

Casado was linked with a summer exit, but the 22-year-old remained at Camp Nou, and he has featured on 10 occasions this season, including seven outings in La Liga.

Marc Bernal - back from a long-term knee injury - is another midfield option for Barcelona, who are currently five points behind Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table.

ID:584627:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3556:
Written by
Matt Law

Click here for more stories about Frenkie de Jong

Click here for more stories about Barcelona

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Frenkie de Jong Marc Casado Torras Pedri Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!