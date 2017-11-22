Digne: 'Ter Stegen best in the world'

Barcelona defender Lucas Digne brands teammate Marc-Andre ter Stegen "the best goalkeeper in the world".

Barcelona defender Lucas Digne has branded teammate Marc-Andre ter Stegen "the best goalkeeper in the world".

Ter Stegen has only conceded five times in 17 matches in all competitions this season, and again impressed during the goalless draw with Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Digne has said that the German international "is playing at a world-class level" as he hailed the development of the former Borussia Monchengladbach stopper.

"Ter Stegen is the best goalkeeper in the world at the minute," Marca quotes Digne as saying.

"He is playing at a world-class level and in my opinion there isn't anyone currently better than him. It was fantastic to qualify as group leaders of course, as a lot of hard work has gone into this situation but now we aim to keep improving."

League leaders Barcelona will welcome second-placed Valencia to Camp Nou in La Liga on Sunday night.