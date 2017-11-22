Nov 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Juventus Stadium
Juventus
0-0
Barcelona

Pjanic (21'), Sandro (72')
FT

Paulinho (30'), Digne (87'), Pique (90')

Lucas Digne: 'Marc-Andre ter Stegen best in the world'

Digne: 'Ter Stegen best in the world'
© SilverHub
Barcelona defender Lucas Digne brands teammate Marc-Andre ter Stegen "the best goalkeeper in the world".
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Barcelona defender Lucas Digne has branded teammate Marc-Andre ter Stegen "the best goalkeeper in the world".

Ter Stegen has only conceded five times in 17 matches in all competitions this season, and again impressed during the goalless draw with Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Digne has said that the German international "is playing at a world-class level" as he hailed the development of the former Borussia Monchengladbach stopper.

"Ter Stegen is the best goalkeeper in the world at the minute," Marca quotes Digne as saying.

"He is playing at a world-class level and in my opinion there isn't anyone currently better than him. It was fantastic to qualify as group leaders of course, as a lot of hard work has gone into this situation but now we aim to keep improving."

League leaders Barcelona will welcome second-placed Valencia to Camp Nou in La Liga on Sunday night.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers looks nervous on the bench during his side's 7-0 Champions League loss away to Barcelona at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Read Next:
Rodgers: 'PSG thumping is a sore one'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lucas Digne, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Luis Suarez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Espanyol on May 8, 2016
Live Commentary: Juventus 0-0 Barcelona - as it happened
 Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Result: Juventus, Barcelona draw blank but Spanish giants grab last-16 spot
 Lionel Messi of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Team News: Lionel Messi on bench as Barcelona face Juventus
Digne: 'Ter Stegen best in the world'Leipzig chief: 'Barcelona wanted Keita'Rakitic "confident" of Lionel Messi stayMateu Jaume scouted by City, Bayern?Tottenham suffer Andre Gomes transfer blow?
Sergi Roberto: 'I want to stay at Barca'Barcelona want Mesut Ozil for £17m?Bayern Munich 'pull out of Griezmann race'Schalke 04 reveal Mesut Ozil interestMan City 'to move for Riyad Mahrez'
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona1211103342934
2Valencia1293032112130
3Real Madrid127322291324
4Atletico MadridAtletico126601661024
5Sevilla127141412222
6Villarreal126331912721
7Real Sociedad125342522318
8Leganes12525911-217
9Real Betis125252125-417
10Getafe124441914516
11GironaGirona124441417-316
12Levante123631415-115
13Celta Vigo124262319414
14Espanyol12345915-613
15Athletic Bilbao123361216-412
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo123271523-811
17EibarEibar123271125-1411
18Malaga12219925-167
19AlavesAlaves122010620-146
20Las PalmasLas Palmas122010830-226
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 