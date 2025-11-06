Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick brands rumours that he could leave the Catalan giants at the end of the 2025-26 campaign "garbage".

The 60-year-old had an excellent first season at the helm, guiding Barcelona to the La Liga title and Copa del Rey trophy, while the team also lifted the Spanish Super Cup earlier this year.

Blaugrana have not had it all their own way early this term, though, sitting second in the La Liga table, five points behind the leaders Real Madrid, while they have only managed to win two of their four games in the league phase of the Champions League.

There have been suggestions that Flick is unhappy at Camp Nou and willing to walk away from his job at the end of the campaign.

However, when questioned on the claims, Flick, who has a contract with Barcelona until the end of the 2026-27 campaign, said it was "more garbage", as reported by journalist Alfredo Martinez.

Hansi Flick brands Barcelona exit rumours "more garbage"

Barcelona drew 3-3 with Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday night, and the team's high defensive line again caught them out in the European affair.

However, Flick has insisted that he will not be changing his approach.

“It wasn’t easy. We created chances, they played very well. They were aggressive, as we expected,” he told reporters.

“We are Barca and we want to play our football. We can talk about changing everything, but I’m not that kind of coach. We will play according to our DNA. We won’t defend in our own half and we’ll play on the counter-attack to win 1-0.

“We didn’t press well in midfield. And if you don’t win duels, it’s not easy for the back line to defend against fast players. We have to analyse everything, talk to the players, and try to do better.

“We can defend in the final third, but we’ll stick to our philosophy because we can do better. Last year, the 1-0 would have been two metres offside.

"But we want to play with our ideas, 3-3 isn’t the best result for us, but the positive thing about the game is that we managed to come back after they took the lead three times. Of course, we have to talk about this.

The way forward is not to change. We are Barca. Our football is about being active and having intensity. With and without the ball. We have to work on this. And when everyone comes back from injury, we’ll see how it goes.”

Laporta: 'Flick is happy at Barcelona'

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has also rejected claims that Flick could leave next summer.

“I know that Hansi Flick is very happy and excited about our return to the stadium, which will have a capacity of 105,000 spectators,” he told reporters ahead of the clash with Brugge.

“The team is improving, it’s on an upward trajectory. On Sunday, all three forwards scored, and we’re happy with the progress.

"We have some absences, which aren’t an excuse, but it’s a reality. These absences disrupted our plans, although now the injured players are recovering, and we’re progressing little by little.”

Flick has a record of 54 wins, nine draws and 12 defeats from his 75 matches in charge of Barcelona, giving him a win rate of 72%.