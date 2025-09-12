Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash between Barcelona and Valencia.

Barcelona will continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a clash against Valencia on Sunday night.

The reigning champions sit fourth in the La Liga table, boasting seven points from their first three matches, while Valencia are ninth on four points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

BARCELONA

Out: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee), Frenkie de Jong (muscle), Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Lamine Yamal (groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin; Pedri, Casado; F Lopez, Olmo, Raphinha; Torres

VALENCIA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Agirrezabala; Tarrega, Diakhaby, Copete; Foulquier, Guerra, Santamaria, Gaya; Lopez, Danjuma, Rioja

