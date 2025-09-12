[monks data]
Barcelona logo
La Liga
Sep 14, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Valencia logo

Barcelona
vs.
Valencia

Team News: Barcelona vs. Valencia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Football Editor
Team News: Barcelona vs. Valencia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash between Barcelona and Valencia.

Barcelona will continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a clash against Valencia on Sunday night.

The reigning champions sit fourth in the La Liga table, boasting seven points from their first three matches, while Valencia are ninth on four points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


BARCELONA VS. VALENCIA

BARCELONA

Out: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee), Frenkie de Jong (muscle), Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Lamine Yamal (groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin; Pedri, Casado; F Lopez, Olmo, Raphinha; Torres

VALENCIA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Agirrezabala; Tarrega, Diakhaby, Copete; Foulquier, Guerra, Santamaria, Gaya; Lopez, Danjuma, Rioja

ID:581349:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect1810:
Written by
Matt Law
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Alejandro Balde Frenkie de Jong Marc-Andre ter Stegen Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!