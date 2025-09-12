Barcelona will continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a clash against Valencia on Sunday night.
The reigning champions sit fourth in the La Liga table, boasting seven points from their first three matches, while Valencia are ninth on four points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
BARCELONA VS. VALENCIA
BARCELONA
Out: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee), Frenkie de Jong (muscle), Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Lamine Yamal (groin)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin; Pedri, Casado; F Lopez, Olmo, Raphinha; Torres
VALENCIA
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Agirrezabala; Tarrega, Diakhaby, Copete; Foulquier, Guerra, Santamaria, Gaya; Lopez, Danjuma, Rioja