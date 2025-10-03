Barcelona reveal that wonderkid Lamine Yamal will be sidelined for the next two to three weeks due to "discomfort in the pubic area".

The 18-year-old aggravated a groin problem during the September international break, with Barcelona unhappy that Spain used the attacker despite an issue which had been reported.

Yamal subsequently missed four Barcelona matches against Valencia, Newcastle United, Getafe and Real Oviedo before returning to action last weekend against Real Sociedad in La Liga.

The forward featured off the bench against Real Sociedad before starting against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night, but he looked in discomfort during stages of the European affair.

Barcelona have revealed that Yamal is still struggling with pain in the same area, and he will therefore not be involved against Sevilla on Sunday and will also not play for Spain during the October internationals.

Barcelona's Yamal facing two to three weeks out with groin issue

"The discomfort in the pubic area that player Lamine Yamal has been experiencing has reappeared after the match against PSG. He will be out for the Sevilla game, and the estimated recovery time is 2-3 weeks," read a statement from Barcelona.

Yamal will definitely be sidelined for Barcelona's next two matches against Girona and Olympiacos in La Liga and the Champions League respectively, with those two games coming ahead of El Clasico on October 26.

Hansi Flick's side are believed to be confident that Yamal will be fit for the clash with Real Madrid at the end of next month.

Yamal has scored twice and registered four assists in five appearances for Barcelona this season, but his recent issues are a concern, as a period of rest did not rectify the issue.

Barcelona are taking a cautious approach, with the Catalan outfit thought to believe that more action for Spain during the October international break could cause a longer-term issue.

Raphinha, Yamal, Fermin will all miss Sevilla match

Barcelona will be missing three key attackers for the game against Sevilla this weekend, with Raphinha again unavailable due to a hamstring problem, but he is expected back against Girona after the international break.

Fermin Lopez will also be unavailable on Sunday but should return against Girona.

Marcus Rashford, Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo could feature as the support to Robert Lewandowski this weekend, as Barcelona look for a win which would ensure first spot in the La Liga table heading into the international break.