Sports Mole rounds up Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their La Liga clash with Real Sociedad.

Barcelona will be aiming to make it five straight wins in all competitions when they host Real Sociedad on Sunday.

The Catalan outfit will enter the contest off the back of a 3-1 victory over Real Oviedo, which moved them to within two points of La Liga leaders Real Madrid after six games of the 2025-26 campaign.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Real Sociedad, who currently sit down in 16th spot in the La Liga table after a poor start to the season.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: September 28 (vs. Real Sociedad)

Raphinha was substituted against Real Oviedo on Thursday night due to discomfort in his hamstring, and the Brazil international will need to be assessed ahead of the clash with Real Sociedad.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

Barcelona are currently without the services of experienced goalkeeper Ter Stegen due to a back operation, and the Germany international will not be available for selection until later in the year.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: September 28 (vs. Real Sociedad)

Balde has been missing since the start of September with a hamstring problem, but the Spain international is expected to be cleared to play some minutes against Real Sociedad this weekend.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi will be on the sidelines for the next four to five months following a knee operation, with the Spanish midfielder midfielder requiring surgery to treat a medial meniscus injury.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: September 28 (vs. Real Sociedad)

Barcelona have been without Yamal for their last four matches due to a groin problem, but the Spain international has a chance of playing some minutes against Real Sociedad this weekend.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: Unknown

Fermin suffered a groin injury in the latter stages of the clash with Getafe on September 21, and Barcelona are said to be fearful that the attacker will be on the sidelines for a number of weeks.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for the league contest.

