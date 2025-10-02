[monks data]
Barcelona injury, suspension list vs. Sevilla: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Joan Garcia latest

Raphinha, Gavi, Fermin, Garcia updates: Barca injury, suspension list vs. Sevilla
Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their La Liga clash with Sevilla.

Barcelona will be looking to return to winning ways when they head to Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday.

The Catalan giants will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, but Hansi Flick's side are currently top of the La Liga table, one point ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Sevilla, who are ninth in the division, picking up 10 points from their first seven matches of the campaign.


Lamine Yamal

Barcelona's Yamine Lamal pictured in October 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Real Madrid)

Yamal will be absent against Sevilla due to a groin issue which he is struggling to overcome, but a return before the end of the month, potentially against Real Madrid, is expected.


Raphinha

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring on March 11, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: October 18 (vs. Girona)

Raphinha was substituted against Real Oviedo last week due to discomfort in his hamstring, and the Brazil international will now be on the sidelines until after the October international break.


Joan Garcia

Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia on September 14, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Barcelona revealed last weekend that their new number one goalkeeper Garcia will be out for between four and six weeks, as he requires arthroscopic surgery on an internal meniscus injury in his left knee.


Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen on September 19, 2024

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

Barcelona are currently without the services of experienced goalkeeper Ter Stegen due to a back operation, and the Germany international will not be available for selection until later in the year.


Gavi

Barcelona's Gavi on April 5, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi will be on the sidelines for the next four to five months following a knee operation, with the Spanish midfielder midfielder requiring surgery to treat a medial meniscus injury.


Fermin Lopez

Barcelona's Fermin Lopez on September 18, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: Unknown

Fermin suffered a groin injury in the latter stages of the clash with Getafe on September 21, and Barcelona are said to be fearful that the attacker will be on the sidelines for a number of weeks.


BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for the league fixture.

