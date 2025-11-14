Iniesta hails Barcelona's midfielder as an extraordinary player who transforms complicated into simple with natural talent and unique style.

Andres Iniesta retired in 2024 as one of the greatest icons of Barcelona and Spanish football. Not surprisingly, Barca's eternal number eight became a reference for the position. And for the former midfielder, watching Pedri is a delight.

In an opinion article written in Barca magazine, Iniesta praised Barcelona's current number eight, who has been pointed to as the Spanish icon's heir in recent seasons. To avoid unnecessary pressure, the 2010 world champion highlighted Pedri's individual story at the start of his career.

"I like Pedri, he is an extraordinary player. I love him because he has a story behind him, full of hard work and overcoming challenges. And, above all, he has his own story."

A product of Las Palmas' youth categories, the midfielder arrived at Camp Nou in 2020 after standing out in La Liga 2. Since then, the 22-year-old Spaniard has become an undisputed starter for the Blaugrana and a crucial piece in the connection between defence and attack.

Iniesta backs Pedri at Barcelona

Pedri has never hidden his idolatry for Iniesta. The midfielder said in an interview in 2021 that when he was a child, he wanted to imitate the former Barcelona captain's haircut, however, he was forbidden by his father, as the star was bald.

Iniesta felt "proud" to serve as a model for the Spanish jewel. The former Cules number eight recalls that he had Michael Laudrup and Pep Guardiola as his idols, who inspired him to be a better player, observing their "gestures, plays and behaviour" to build his own identity.

Moreover, that is Iniesta's advice to Pedri: not to be a copy of anyone, but rather embrace his own authentic style. "Pedri does not need to be me. He needs to be Pedri, with his own characteristics, building his own path," argued the 41-year-old icon.

"He is a player who changes the game, capable of creating plays that did not exist before. He invents passes that no one has ever seen, because he possesses incredible talent and, moreover, he is becoming increasingly important, both at Barca and in the Spanish national team," Iniesta continued.

Why Pedri is different

Under Hansi Flick's command, the Spanish midfielder was the only Barcelona player to start in all 2025-26 matches. However, at the end of October, Pedri suffered a biceps femoris injury in his left thigh, interrupting his sequence at Barca.

In Barcelona's squad, no other midfield option manages to fulfil the number eight's functions with the same mastery. For the former Blaugrana captain, Pedri stands out in relation to others precisely because he manages to transform the complicated into something simple.

"He is capable of providing solutions when they are needed most, he is altruistic and generous. [...] He plays naturally, with simplicity, ease, which is the most difficult thing to do. You watch him and think anyone can do that. But we are mistaken, because that is not the case."

This article was originally published on Trivela.