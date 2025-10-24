[monks data]
La Liga | Gameweek 10
Oct 26, 2025 at 3.15pm UK
 
Barcelona logo

Real Madrid
vs.
Barcelona

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: La Liga champions receive 'significant' injury boost ahead of El Clasico

'Hungry and determined': Barca receive 'significant' boost ahead of El Clasico
Raphinha will reportedly be available for Barcelona in Sunday's La Liga contest with Real Madrid, having recovered from injury.

The Brazil international has been on the sidelines since the end of September due to a hamstring problem, missing his side's last five matches in all competitions.

However, the 28-year-old was able to complete the morning training session with the La Liga champions on Thursday, and according to Sport, he is 'hungry and determined' to make his mark against Real Madrid.

The report claims that Raphinha has been 'pushing himself' to the limit in a bid to be available for El Clasico, and a position in the starting XI this weekend cannot be ruled out.

Raphinha has scored three goals and registered two assists in seven appearances for Barcelona this season, and he enjoyed a quite sensational 2024-25 campaign for the Catalan club.

Barcelona's Raphinha on September 18, 2025

Raphinha 'fit' for El Clasico after injury recovery

The forward scored 34 goals and registered 26 assists in 57 appearances for the Catalan club last term, proving himself to be one of the best players in world football.

Barcelona will be missing a number of key players against Real Madrid, though, with Joan Garcia, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo unavailable for selection.

Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal have both recently made their returns from injuries, and Barcelona have not reported any fresh concerns from their Champions League clash with Olympiacos.

Hansi Flick's side will enter El Clasico in second spot in the La Liga table, two points behind the leaders Real Madrid, so they will need to win at Bernabeu in order to move to the summit.

Raphinha of Barcelona during his side's La Liga match against Leganes, on April 12, 2025

How has Raphinha performed against Real Madrid?

Raphinha has faced Real Madrid on 11 occasions since his arrival at Barcelona, boasting a record of seven wins and four defeats, while he has found the back of the net on five occasions.

In La Liga, the Brazilian has won three and lost three of his six games against Real Madrid, scoring three times in the process, so it has been a mixed bag for him against Los Blancos in terms of results.

That said, he starred in his side's 4-0 and 4-3 wins over Real Madrid in La Liga last term, scoring three times across the two matches, including a goal at Bernabeu.

Written by
Matt Law
