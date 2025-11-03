Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Club Brugge.

Barcelona will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in the Champions League when they tackle Club Brugge in the league phase of the competition on Wednesday night.

Hansi Flick's side are currently ninth in the overall Champions League table, while the Belgian outfit are down in 20th spot in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

CLUB BRUGGE

Out: Simon Mignolet (adductor), Ludovit Reis (shoulder), Bjorn Meijer (hamstring), Raphael Onyedika (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Jackers; Sabbe, Ordonez, Mechele, Seys; Forbs, Audoor, Stankovic, Vanaken, Tzolis; Tresoldi

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Andreas Christensen (calf), Raphinha (hamstring), Pedri (hamstring), Joan Garcia (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Casado, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Rashford; F Torres