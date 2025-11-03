Sports Mole looks at how Barcelona could line up in Wednesday's Champions League clash with Club Brugge.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is expected to include Lamine Yamal in his starting side for Wednesday's Champions League fixture with Club Brugge.

There are ongoing concerns surrounding a groin issue for the 18-year-old, with the injury allegedly becoming 'chronic', and Flick has admitted that the problem needs to be "managed".

However, Yamal was able to play 88 minutes of Sunday's La Liga clash against Elche, finding the back of the net in the 3-1 home success, and the Spain international should again be in the XI for this match.

Head coach Flick may make just the one change to the side that took to the field for the first whistle against Elche, with Pau Cubarsi in line to return for Ronald Araujo in the middle of the defence.

Marc Casado is benefitting from Pedri's injury to start in midfield, and the Spaniard is again set to line up alongside Frenkie de Jong in the middle, while Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres are in line to feature from the start.

Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo both made their injury returns off the bench on Sunday, while Joan Garcia (knee) and Andreas Christensen (calf) are not far off being available for selection.

However, Gavi (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Raphinha (hamstring) and Pedri (hamstring) are still in the treatment room for the Catalan side, who have two wins and one defeat from their three matches in the league phase of this season's Champions League.

Barcelona possible starting lineup: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Casado, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Rashford; F Torres

