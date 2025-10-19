Sports Mole looks at how Barcelona could line up in Tuesday's Champions League encounter with Olympiacos.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick will surely have one eye on Sunday's highly anticpated clash against Real Madrid when he picks his team for Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Olympiacos.

As well as preparing for El Clasico, Flick is contending with a number of injury absentees, including Robert Lewandowski, Dani Olmo, Gavi, Joan Garcia and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

There are also doubts surrounding the availability of Ferran Torres and Raphinha, who are both looking to shake off hamstring issues in time for the midweek fixture.

In Garcia's absence, Wojciech Szczesny will keep his place between the posts, but there could be changes to the backline for the home encounter.

Flick could be tempted to replace Alejandro Balde with Gerard Martin to give the former some valuable rest following his recent return from injury, while right-back Jules Kounde should keep his place on the opposite side of the backline.

Ronald Araujo came off the bench to score a late winner in Saturday's 2-1 success against Girona, and he could be rewarded with the chance to start alongside Pau Cubarsi in central defence.

Araujo's inclusion would allow Garcia to move into midfield, which would give Flick the option to rest Pedri or Frenkie de Jong ahead of El Clasico.

Fermin Lopez is likely to start against the Greek giants after returning from injury to feature as a half-time substitute in Saturday's La Liga victory.

The Spain international should be joined in the frontline by Marcus Rashford and Lamine Yamal, with the latter set to start a second successive game following his return from injury.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Szczesny; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Martin; De Jong, Garcia, Casado; Yamal, Fermin, Rashford