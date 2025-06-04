Champions League header

Champions League

Barcelona, Chelsea among three clubs 'facing Champions League punishment' over financial breaches

By , Senior Reporter
Barcelona, Chelsea 'facing Champions League punishment' over financial breaches
© Imago
Barcelona and Chelsea are allegedly two of three clubs that are facing punishments ahead of their participation in next season's Champions League.

Barcelona and Chelsea are reportedly facing the prospect of punishment from UEFA over alleged financial breaches.

The La Liga and Premier League giants have each enjoyed a productive 2024-25, the former completing a domestic treble and latter lifting the Conference League trophy.

Both teams will be participating in next season's Champions League, Barcelona synonymous with the competition and two-time winners Chelsea returning for the first time since 2023.

However, as per The Times, they have each breached UEFA regulations ahead of the 2025-26 campaign and face punishment.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta during a press conference on September 3, 2024© Imago

What rules have been broken?

Barcelona, Chelsea, as well as Aston Villa, are said to be in line to be hit with sanctions on the back of breaking the relevant financial rules.

In the case of Chelsea and Aston Villa, they are first-time offenders in relation to this rule and are in line to be hit with a fine.

Discussions have reportedly already been held with UEFA's Club Financial Control Board (CFCB) to determine a financial settlement and, presumably, a profit/loss margin that they must abide by in 12 months time.

There is also the possibility of being marginally restricted when it comes to naming players in their respective squads for European competition next season.

However, Barcelona's perilous financial situation has been well-documented for some time, and they are not first-time offenders in the eyes of UEFA having been fined £420,000 for wrongly reporting profits in October.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick on January 18, 2025© Iconsport

What punishment could Barcelona face?

As such, it is suggested that a points deduction could be enforced on Barcelona for the League Phase of next season's Champions League.

That would be a step up to seeing their squad number allocation reduced by UEFA, although Barcelona would not necessarily be hampered by that rule if it reflects the amount of players that can be named on their 'A' list.

Hansi Flick would, theoretically, have the option of calling upon the La Masia Academy on the 'B' list should he be required to.

Barcelona's alleged breach stems from the sale of a percentage of their broadcasting rights not counting towards their profits in line with UEFA regulations.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have seemingly failed to comply with the regulations due to the £220m sale of their women's team not being relevant in this instance.

ID:574234:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect4628:
Written by
Darren Plant

Click here for more stories about Hansi Flick

Click here for more stories about Chelsea

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Premier League on May 21, 2023
Read Next:
Premier League: Transfer ins and outs - Summer 2023
>
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Hansi Flick Football
rhs 2.0
Tables header RHS
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CLiverpool38259486414584
2Arsenal382014469343574
3Manchester CityMan City38218972442871
4Chelsea38209964432169
5Newcastle UnitedNewcastle382061268472166
6Aston Villa38199105851766
7Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest381981158461265
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton38161396659761
9Bournemouth3815111258461256
10Brentford38168146657956
11Fulham38159145454054
12Crystal Palace381314115151053
13Everton381115124244-248
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham381110174662-1643
15Manchester UnitedMan Utd38119184454-1042
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves38126205469-1542
17Tottenham HotspurSpurs38115226465-138
RLeicester CityLeicester3867253380-4725
RIpswich TownIpswich38410243682-4622
RSouthampton3826302686-6012
> Premier League Full Table


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!