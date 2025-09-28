Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Wednesday's Champions League clash between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain will travel to Spain for Wednesday's highly anticipated meeting with five-time European champions Barcelona.

PSG started the defence of their trophy with a dominant 4-0 win over Atalanta, while the Blaugrana edged out Newcastle United via a 2-1 scoreline on matchday one.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the league phase fixture.

What time does Barcelona vs. PSG kick off?

The matchday two encounter will start at 9pm local time, which will be an 8pm kick off for UK viewers.

Where is Barcelona vs. PSG being played?

The match will be held at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, with Barcelona still waiting to return to the redeveloped Camp Nou.

PSG will have fond memories of their last visit to Montjuic in April 2024, when they ran out 4-1 winners in the Champions League quarter-final to overturn a 3-2 first-leg deficit.

How to watch Barcelona vs. PSG in the UK

TV channels

UK viewers will be able to watch the meeting between two European heavyweights on TNT Sports 4.

Online streaming

TNT Sports customers will be able to watch the match on the Discovery+ website, or on the Discovery+ app, which is available on phones, tablets and games consoles.

Highlights

You will be able to access highlights on TNT Sport Football's YouTube page, or on the Discovery+ platform.

TNT Sports will also have a recap of the game on their platform, while clips of key moments are likely to be posted on TNT Sport Football's X account.

What is at stake for Barcelona and PSG?

Barcelona will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season, having won seven and drawn one of their eight competitive matches.

Hansi Flick's side also have the chance to clinch a fifth consecutive victory after they came from behind to extend their winning run in Sunday's 2-1 win over Real Sociedad.

As for PSG, they have six of their seven competitive matches this term and will be aiming to enjoy another successful outing in Wednesday's clash against Luis Enrique's former club.

However, the French giants are at risk of losing back-to-back away matches after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Marseille in their most recent away trip,



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info