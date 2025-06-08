Sports Mole previews Wednesday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between Saint Lucia and Barbados, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Saint Lucia and Barbados will face off on Tuesday in a Group C encounter as both nations go in search of a first victory in the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Both teams currently sit on one point apiece following their opening fixtures, eight points behind group leaders Curacao and Haiti, with each side conceding eight goals and scoring three in the process.

Match preview

Saint Lucia approach this fixture on the back of a heavy 4‑0 defeat away to Curacao last time out, having held their own for much of the first half before allowing three goals after the break.

Stern John’s side also suffered a 2‑1 loss to Haiti in their opening group game and managed just a single point in a 2‑2 draw with Aruba, leaving them winless in the current qualifiers.

That said, the Piton registered three consecutive wins between those World Cup qualifiers and the loss to Curacao, topping off a strong start to their CONCACAF Nations League campaign as they finished runners-up in Group B.

However, they tailed off dramatically thereafter, losing each of their final three matches in the group stage, meaning they now come into this clash with Barbados off the back of four successive defeats across all competitions.

While both teams are already mathematically eliminated from contention in the current World Cup qualifying cycle, Saint Lucia will see this as an opportunity to restore confidence and edge past familiar opposition in the standings.

The two nations last met in 2019 in an international friendly which Barbados won 2‑0, a result they will be aiming to emulate as they seek to end their current slump.

Barbados come into this clash following a 1‑1 draw with Aruba last Wednesday, a result that extended their winless run to five matches in all competitions, comprising three draws and two defeats.

That draw did at least end their goal drought after two consecutive blanks and they will now aim to build on the minor momentum of three straight stalemates and avoid defeat for a fourth match in a row.

Team News

Goalkeeper Vino Barclett is set to continue between the sticks for Saint Lucia, while Terell Thomas marshals the backline alongside Kurt Frederick and Alvinus Myers.

Up front, the exciting Caniggia Elva, who scored three goals in the Nations League, is likely to spearhead the attack.

Omani Leacock opened the scoring for Barbados from the spot against Aruba, and will likely retain his spot in attack for this one.

Niall Reid-Stephen and Shamari Harewood are the likely candidates to flank the striker in Kent Hall’s 3-4-3.

Saint Lucia possible starting lineup:

Barclett; Davies, Fredrick, Thomas, Myers, Jude-Boyd; Nelson, Henville, Aman, Charles; Elva

Barbados possible starting lineup:

Malcolm; Brathwaite, Williams, Morris; Applewhaite, Neblett, Gilkes, Hinkson; Reid-Stephen, Leacock, Harewood

We say: Saint Lucia 1-1 Barbados

Both sides have shown vulnerability at the back and struggled for consistency in recent outings, with neither able to register a win in the current qualifying campaign.

Given their identical records and lack of cutting edge in attack, a closely contested affair is expected, likely ending in a share of the spoils.

Joshua Cole

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Saint Lucia win with a probability of 41.36%. A win for Barbados has a probability of 36.02% and a draw has a probability of 22.6%. The most likely scoreline for a Saint Lucia win is 2-1 with a probability of 8.5%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 1-0 (5.91%) and 2-0 (5.21%). The likeliest Barbados win is 1-2 (7.88%), while for a drawn scoreline it is 1-1 (9.65%).

