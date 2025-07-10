Sports Mole previews Friday's Brasileiro clash between Bahia and Atletico Mineiro, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bahia welcome Atletico Mineiro to the Arena Fonte Nova on Sunday in what promises to be one of the weekend’s more tightly contested Serie A fixtures. With only a single point separating them on the table, both sides will be looking to edge ahead as the race for top spots intensifies.

Currently, the hosts sit in fifth place with 21 points from 12 matches, while the visitors follow closely in seventh with 20 points. Both teams have identical goal differences of +3, and Bahia have just one more goal to their name than their opponents.

Match preview

Bahia have turned their home ground into something of a fortress as team find it hard when they come to Salvador as they are a tough nut to crack at home.

They have avoided defeat in 24 of their last 30 league matches at the Arena Fonte Nova and have gone unbeaten in 80% of their last 40 home games in all competitions.

Their recent form is encouraging too, with four wins and two losses in their last six league matches which will give them confidence coming into this game.

Scoring at home has not been an issue either as Bahia have won all of their recent home games while netting at least two goals in each, making them a serious threat in front of their fans.

Atletico Mineiro, however, are no pushovers and will be a tough team to beat considering their recent form.

They come into this clash on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions, securing three wins and three draws.

Zooming out further, they have avoided defeat in 26 of their last 30 games across all fronts, and have remained unbeaten in 81% of their last 31 league fixtures.

When it comes to head-to-head meetings in Salvador, Bahia can take heart from their record.

They have beaten Atletico Mineiro four times in their last five meetings at home, with the visitors managing just one win during that run.

Bahia Brasileiro form:

W L W L W W

Bahia form (all competitions):

L W L W W W

Atletico Mineiro Brasileiro form:

W W D D W W

Atletico Mineiro form (all competitions):

D W D D W W

Team News

Both teams will be missing some key names due to injuries and suspensions for the big clash at the Arena Fonte Nova.

For Bahia, defender Kanu will miss the match due to suspension, while midfielder Rezende is out with a muscle issue. Erick Pulga remains a doubt after picking up a hamstring injury.

Atlético Mineiro will also head into the match with several key players unavailable as first-choice goalkeeper Everson and versatile defender Rony are both suspended.

In addition to the suspensions, Carlos Eduardo is ruled out due to a lingering knee injury, while creative midfielder Tomas Cuello will miss the game after suffering a hamstring strain.

The absence of Cuello, in particular, is a blow to Mineiro’s attacking rhythm, as he often provides the link between midfield and attack with his vision and passing.

Bahia possible starting lineup:

Felipe; Gilberto, Duarte, Mingo, Luciano Juba; Everton Ribeiro, Caio Alexandre, Jean Lucas; Ademir, Willian Jose, Souza

Atletico Mineiro possible starting lineup:

Delfim; Natanael, Lyanco, Junior Alonso, Rubens; Alan Franco, Patrick, Bernard, Gustavo Scarpa; Hulk, Igor Gomes

We say: Bahia 1-1 Atletico Mineiro

Given both teams’ solid form and near-identical records, this one is too close to call; as a result, we are expecting a hard-fought battle in Salvador with the spoils being shared.

