Sports Mole previews Sunday's MLS Playoffs clash between Austin FC and New England Revolution, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Austin FC and New England Revolution will face off in a cross-conference clash this weekend, with the hosts hoping to hold on to a playoff spot in the West.

The visitors, on the other hand, are looking to end their current poor streak and edge closer to the playoff zone in the East.

Match preview

Austin FC were left frustrated last weekend after their scheduled MLS fixture against LAFC was postponed due to severe rainstorms in Central Texas.

That has left them with a bit of extra rest ahead of this clash, though it also meant they were unable to bounce back immediately from their last league outing, which was a 2-0 defeat away to Seattle Sounders.

Before that, Los Verdes had shown signs of life, picking up back-to-back MLS victories against New York Red Bulls and Colorado Rapids, snapping an eight-match winless run in the league.

Most recently, they overcame San Jose Earthquakes in a dramatic US Open Cup tie, winning on penalties after a 2-2 draw through normal and extra time.

Nico Estevez’s side still have plenty of work to do if they are to solidify their place in the Western Conference playoff picture, as they currently sit just ahead of 10th-placed Colorado on goal difference, and with teams behind them gaining ground, every point counts.

That said, home form has been a key strength in recent weeks, with Austin unbeaten in their last six home matches across all competitions, four of which have come in the MLS, a run that includes three draws and a win, giving them hope of a result in front of their supporters.

When these two sides last met in the league – their only previous encounter – it ended in a 2-2 draw in 2023.

New England Revolution, meanwhile, come into this match looking to snap a troubling run of form, with Caleb Porter’s side winless in their last five outings, recording four defeats and a draw during that stretch.

Over their last 10 games in all competitions, they have picked up just a single win, but despite their recent struggles, the Revs have been fairly solid on the road.

Prior to their most recent away fixture – a 2-1 defeat to Portland Timbers – they had gone eight straight away matches unbeaten, picking up four wins and four draws in that period.

They have taken points from six of their last eight road games and will hope to rediscover that grit as they try to climb out of the bottom half of the Eastern Conference.

Team News

Brandon Vazquez has delivered the goals for Austin this season, scoring nine times in 22 appearances, including the US Open win over San Jose last time out, and he will lead the line again.

Owen Wolff has played behind the striker and should retain his spot, while Jon Gallagher and Osman Bukari play on the wings.

Ilay Feingold due to an ankle issue and Alexander Bono have missed New England’s last few games due to injury, and it will remain the same.

Carles Gil has scored more goals than anyone in the team (8), and will be the man to watch when he takes his role behind the front two.

Austin FC possible starting lineup:

Stuver; Desler, Svatok, Hines-Ike, Guilherme; Sabovic, Perreira; Bukari, Wolff, Gallagher; Vazquez

New England Revolution possible starting lineup:

Ivacic; Ceballos, Fofana, Beason; Bye, Polster, Yusuf, Miller; Gil; Urruti, Campana

We say: Austin FC 2-0 New England Revolution

New England have found some groove on the road, showing resilience on opposition ground, but their form coming into this clash is poor and Austin are better-placed to exploit this, as they are also solid at home.

