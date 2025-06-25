Williams 'informs' Athletic about Barcelona transfer stance

Nico Williams reportedly informs Athletic Bilbao about his desire to join La Liga champions Barcelona ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Nico Williams has reportedly informed Athletic Bilbao of his intention to join Barcelona this summer.

Williams was heavily linked with a move to the Catalan giants last summer, but ultimately remained at San Mames for another season.

The attacker went on to score 11 goals and provide seven assists in 45 competitive appearances in the 2024-25 campaign, helping Athletic secure a fourth-place finish and reach the Europa League final.

Barcelona have since renewed their interest in the Spain international, as they look to add a left winger to their squad ahead of Hansi Flick's second season in charge.

Williams wants to leave Athletic for Barcelona

According to The Athletic, Williams has now informed his current employers about his desire to complete a move to Barcelona ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Blaugrana have already reached an agreement with the player over personal terms, although they are contending with competition from German giants Bayern Munich.

Barcelona appear to be ready to pay the player's £50m release clause, although they will not activate it until after June 30, so the transfer falls in the next financial year.

They still need to create room within their salary limit to register Williams as a Barcelona player with La Liga before they can complete the signing.

Barcelona will have to reduce their wage bill or generate new revenue if they are to comply with La Liga's salary limit regulations.

Where will Williams play in Flick's side?

If Barcelona can pull off the deal, they will be able to field the same wide combo as Spain boss Luis de la Fuente, with Lamine Yamal on the right and Williams on the left flank.

However, that would result in a positional change for Raphinha, who tended to play off the left in a productive 2024-25 campaign, where he scored 34 goals and provided 25 assists in 57 competitive appearances.

The Brazilian would have to move across into a number 10 role so that Flick can field an attacking trio of Yamal, Raphinha and Williams behind striker Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona could also make an effort to recruit Manchester United's Marcus Rashford on a loan deal, which would add strength in depth to Flick's attacking options.