Preview: Atalanta vs Como - prediction, team news, lineups

Preview: Atalanta BC vs Como - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Serie A clash between Atalanta BC and Como, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Separated by one point in the Serie A standings, Atalanta BC and Como are set to do battle in Bergamo on Saturday evening, when the hosts will defend their unbeaten record.

In fact, the Lombardy rivals have only lost one league game between them so far this season, setting up a fascinating contest.


Match preview

After making an uncertain start to their Ivan Juric era, Atalanta have since begun to build some momentum, enjoying a particularly successful end to September. 

Three goals in an eight-minute blitz secured victory over Torino, and La Dea stayed in Turin to tackle Juventus last weekend.

Extending their impressive record away to Juve, they played out a 1-1 draw, with Kamaldeen Sulemana scoring a superb opener before the hosts drew level and captain Marten de Roon was sent off. 

 

Now undefeated in eight league visits to the Allianz Stadium, Atalanta are occupying a familiar place in Italy's top six, with nine points on the board so far.

This season's sole loss came in the Champions League - a 4-0 defeat to reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain on the opening matchday - but the Bergamaschi bounced back in midweek.

Seven months on from their two-legged clash in last term's knockout playoffs - which La Dea lost by three goals - Atalanta reconvened with Club Brugge on Tuesday evening.

Though Brugge struck first, Juric saw his injury-hit side fight back for a 2-1 win, as Lazar Samardzic and Mario Pasalic both scored in the closing stages. 

Como coach Cesc Fabregas on February 23, 2025

With lofty ambitions of following Atalanta's footsteps into the big time, Como hope to push for a place in Europe next year, so Saturday's game should prove a good test of their credentials.

The Lariani were surprise 3-2 winners on their last visit to Bergamo - just over a year ago - and this time they will make the short trip across Lombardy trailing their hosts by a single point.

After staying up with room to spare on their top-flight comeback, Cesc Fabregas and co have made an impressive start to the 2025-26 campaign, losing only once in the league while setting up a last-16 Coppa Italia tie with Fiorentina.

Having just dumped Sassuolo out of the cup, Como met another newly promoted club last weekend, when they were held to a home draw by Cremonese.

Star man Nico Paz struck again at Stadio Sinigaglia, but it was ultimately a tale of frustration for the Biancoblu, who let that lead slip before Jesus Rodriguez saw red late on.

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

D D W W D

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

D W L W D W

Como Serie A form:

W L D W D 

Como form (all competitions):

W L D W W D


Team News

Atalanta captain Marten De Roon on December 18, 2024

Atalanta's long injury list is still growing, and that will exacerbate their selection woes this weekend, when De Roon must serve a suspension.

With Giorgio Scalvini, Nicola Zalewski, Gianluca Scamacca and Sead Kolasinac already unavailable, Raoul Bellanova (adductor), Odilon Kossounou and Charles De Ketelaere (both thigh) have now added their names.

In better news for Bergamaschi boss Juric, midfield fulcrum Ederson recently returned to action, while Ademola Lookman has been reintegrated after a long summer of discontent.

After making his first start of the season against Club Brugge, the latter will vie with Sulemana and Samardzic to support lone striker Nikola Krstovic.

While Krstovic has notched two league goals for La Dea since signing from Lecce, Como's main man Paz has found the net three times this term.

Not quite stretching their squad as much as Atalanta's, the Lariani are still without Alberto Dossena, Ignace Van der Brempt and Assane Diao - and former Spain midfielder Sergi Roberto sustained a thigh injury last weekend.

Furthermore, Fabregas - who must serve a touchline ban - will be missing Rodriguez for three matches due to suspension.

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Ahanor; Zappacosta, Ederson, Pasalic, Bernasconi; Samardzic, Sulemana; Krstovic

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Posch, Carlos, Kempf, Valle; Perrone, Da Cunha; Addai, Paz, Kuhn; Morata


SM words green background

We say: Atalanta BC 2-2 Como

These clubs shared eight goals across their two meetings last season, and a clash of tactical styles makes this an unpredictable contest.

Atalanta will still expect to beat Como at home, but their midweek efforts and long list of absences could cost them maximum points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

Written by
Jonathan O'Shea
