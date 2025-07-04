Villa announce midfielder departure in further PSR boost

Aston Villa announce that Philippe Coutinho has completed a permanent transfer away from the club.

In January 2022, the West Midlands outfit pulled off a major coup under then new boss Steven Gerrard as they acquired the services of the Barcelona playmaker.

A permanent transfer for an alleged £17m fee was completed in May, the hope being that the Brazil international could recapture his previous Premier League form for Liverpool.

However, Coutinho accumulated just 781 minutes of football across 20 top-flight appearances in 2023-24, only scoring one goal with Gerrard also being replaced by Unai Emery.

Coutinho has since spent time on loan in Qatar and Brazil, the latter period spent at Vasco Da Gama, with Emery finding no place for him in his plans.

Villa confirm Coutinho transfer

On Friday afternoon, Villa revealed that Coutinho had signed a deal to play for Vasco Da Gama on a permanent basis.

Already in 2025, he has made a total of 26 appearances in all competitions, contributing five goals and three assists.

Coutinho spent his youth days at Vasco Da Gama and has now reached 87 appearances for the Brazilian club.

A Villa statement read: "Aston Villa can confirm that Philippe Coutinho has completed a permanent move to Vasco da Gama.

"Everyone at Aston Villa would like to thank Philippe for his service to the club and wish him all the best in his future career."

A welcome boost for Villa?

While Villa have allegedly already gotten around financial issues by agreeing to the sale of their Women's team, getting Coutinho off their wage bill is another major boost.

Coutinho was believed to be a major earner at Villa and there was potential for Villa to have to cover his wages in full at some point across the next 12 months.

Instead, their position with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability regulations will no longer take a further hit.

The 33-year-old leaves Villa Park with six goals and three assists from 43 appearances.