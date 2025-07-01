Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Zepiqueno Redmond to Aston Villa, Greg Taylor to PAOK and two Middlesbrough players to Crystal Palace.

Aston Villa have announced the signing of teenage striker Zepiqueno Redmond on a free transfer.

Described as an “exciting young talent” on Villa’s official website, Redmond joins Unai Emery’s side following the expiration of his contract at Eredivisie club Feyenoord.

Redmond becomes Villa’s second signing of the summer after fellow 19-year-old Yasin Ozcan, whose pre-contract agreement was confirmed in February.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Redmond has put pen to paper on a four-year contract until June 2029, but it is unclear as to whether Villa intend to integrate the striker into their first-team squad or send him out on loan.

The arrival of the Netherlands Under-19s international comes after Villa allegedly opted against signing Marcus Rashford on a permanent deal following a loan spell, while Ollie Watkins has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Redmond is a product of Feyenoord's academy and was a prolific scorer at youth level, netting 30 goals from Under-17 to Under 21 level.

The Rotterdam-born striker departs the Dutch giants after making a total of nine senior appearances, including four in the Eredivisie last season.

Taylor joins PAOK after six-year spell at Celtic



He came from Scotland ??????? He is ready to fight ⚔️ He is ready to play ⚽️ He is ready to conquer! ?#TaylorIsHere #PAOK #OurWay #transfers pic.twitter.com/eGQJbqhVws

— PAOK FC (@PAOK_FC) July 1, 2025

Elsewhere, Scottish left-back Greg Taylor has officially joined Greek outfit PAOK after turning down a new contract with Celtic.

Taylor spent six years at Celtic Park and made a total of 216 appearances for the club across all competitions, including 43 outings last season as the Hoops retained the Scottish Premiership title and won the Scottish League Cup.

Following the return of Kieran Tierney this summer, Taylor has decided to seek pastures new and has now joined a PAOK side who finished third behind Olympiakos and Panathinaikos in the Greek Super League last season.

Announcing Taylor's arrival on X: PAOK said: "He came from Scotland. He is ready to fight. He is ready to play. He is ready to conquer!"

Taylor will wear the No.32 shirt and he could make his competitive debut for PAOK when they enter the third qualifying round of the Europa League later this month.

Palace ‘eye £27m deal’ for Middlesbrough duo

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Middlesbrough duo Hayden Hackney and Rav van den Berg.

Both players were involved at the Under-21 European Championship this summer, with Hackney’s England knocking out Van den Berg’s Netherlands en route to retaining their title, with the Young Lions beating Germany 3-2 after extra time in the final.

Hackney and Van den Berg established themselves as key first-team players for Boro last season and new head coach Rob Edwards would like to keep hold of the duo as he endeavours to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion from the Championship.

However, The Sun reports that Palace are eyeing up a potential £27m double deal, with midfielder Hackley valued at around £15m and defender Van den Berg rated in the region of £12m.

Hackney - who has been linked with a number of top Premier League teams including Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, as well as Portuguese giants Porto - has been on the books at Boro since 2011 and chipped in with five goals and three assists in 43 Championship appearances last season.

Van den Berg, meanwhile, joined Middlesbrough in 2023 and the centre-back since made 66 appearances for the club in all competitions, including 27 Championship outings in 2024-25.