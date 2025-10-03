[monks data]
Aston Villa logo
Premier League
Oct 5, 2025 at 2pm UK
 
Burnley logo

Aston Villa
vs.
Burnley

Team News: Aston Villa vs. Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Football Editor
Team News: Villa vs. Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Burnley.

Aston Villa will continue their 2025-26 Premier League campaign with a home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts are 16th in the Premier League table on six points, while the Clarets sit in 18th spot on four points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


ASTON VILLA VS. BURNLEY

ASTON VILLA

Out: Ross Barkley (personal), Youri Tielemans (calf), Amadou Onana (hamstring), Tyrone Mings (ankle)

Doubtful: Emiliano Martinez (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Kamara; Guessand, Buendia, Rogers; Watkins

BURNLEY

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Esteve, Ekdal, Laurent, Hartman; Larsen, Florentino, Cullen, Anthony; Foster

ID:582923:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect1921:
Written by
Matt Law
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Amadou Onana Ross Barkley Tyrone Mings Youri Tielemans Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!