Today's confirmed Premier League transfers

Keep track of every summer transfer deal done involving Premier League teams courtesy of Sports Mole's day-by-day roundup.

The summer transfer window is now open for Premier League clubs, after FIFA allowed special dispensation to enable teams to sign players from June 1-10. That temporary bonus window will then close, before reopening on June 16 and running until September 1, giving every club the chance to bolster their ranks ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. Here, Sports Mole keeps track of every deal to be done involving Premier League teams on a day-by-day basis throughout the summer transfer window.

Saturday, June 7

No confirmed deals yet!

Friday, June 6

Jean-Clair Todibo (CB | Nice to West Ham United | Undisclosed)

Lloyd Kelly (CB | Newcastle United to Juventus | £20m)

Thursday, June 5

Antonio Cordero (RW | Malaga to Newcastle United | Undisclosed)

Wednesday, June 4

Liam Delap (ST | Ipswich Town to Chelsea | £30m)

Tuesday, June 3

Caoimhin Kelleher (GK | Liverpool to Brentford | Â£12.5m) Enzo Le Fee (AM | Roma to Sunderland | Â£19.3m)

Mark Flekken (GK | Brentford to Bayer Leverkusen | £8m)

Monday, June 2

Sunday, June 1