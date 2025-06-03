Today's confirmed Premier League transfers

The summer transfer window is now open for Premier League clubs, after FIFA allowed special dispensation to enable teams to sign players from June 1-10. That temporary bonus window will then close, before reopening on June 16 and running until September 1, giving every club the chance to bolster their ranks ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. Here, Sports Mole keeps track of every deal to be done involving Premier League teams on a day-by-day basis throughout the summer transfer window.
Saturday, June 7
No confirmed deals yet!
Friday, June 6
Jean-Clair Todibo (CB | Nice to West Ham United | Undisclosed)
Lloyd Kelly (CB | Newcastle United to Juventus | £20m)
Thursday, June 5
Antonio Cordero (RW | Malaga to Newcastle United | Undisclosed)
Wednesday, June 4
Liam Delap (ST | Ipswich Town to Chelsea | £30m)
Tuesday, June 3
Caoimhin Kelleher (GK | Liverpool to Brentford | Â£12.5m) Enzo Le Fee (AM | Roma to Sunderland | Â£19.3m)
Mark Flekken (GK | Brentford to Bayer Leverkusen | £8m)
Monday, June 2
Romelle Donovan (AM | Birmingham City to Brentford | Undisclosed) Dario Essugo (DM | Sporting Lisbon to Chelsea | Â£18m)
Sunday, June 1
Tom Watson (LW | Sunderland to Brighton & Hove Albion | Â£10m) Matheus Cunha (CF | Wolverhampton Wanderers to Manchester United | Â£62.5m)