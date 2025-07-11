Arsenal could be set for a summer of change at the Emirates, and a report claims they are willing to sanction the exit of a key attacking star.

Arsenal have reportedly decided that they are willing to sell attacker Gabriel Martinelli this summer amid interest from sides in the Saudi Pro League.

The Gunners look set for a summer of change on the pitch, with the likes of Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard both reinforcing the side's midfield ranks.

Mikel Arteta's team have also been credited with an interest in a number of attacking players, including the likes of Noni Madueke, and a deal is expected to be completed in the near future.

Considering that the club could look to bring in offensive additions, it is no surprise that stars at the Emirates have been linked with exits, particularly winger Martinelli.

Football Insider claim that Arsenal will accept offers in the region of £70m for the forward, and his sale would then be used to pursue Eberechi Eze.

Martinelli's struggles

Martinelli excelled for Arsenal in 2022-23, scoring 15 goals and providing five assists in the Premier League, but he has since regressed considerably.

The Brazilian netted six league goals in 2023-24 and eight league goals in 2024-25, and he has struggled to make a difference when facing deeper defensive blocks.

Some of his struggles could be linked with Granit Xhaka's exit in the summer of 2023 given he was an expert progressive passer, and Martinelli flourished when the midfielder operated on the left hand side of Arteta's central trio.

Why a sale could be important

Arsenal ended the most recent league season having scored 69 goals, 17 fewer than champions Liverpool and 22 fewer than they themselves managed in 2023-24.

If the Gunners are to compete for the title next term, they will need to make significant investments in the forward line, but it remains to be seen if they can afford to sign key targets without sales.

Eze would add considerably from a creative perspective, while striker Viktor Gyokeres would act as a focal point in the final third for the Londoners, and it may be sensible to consider Martinelli's exit if funds from his sale are able to help the club sign such players.