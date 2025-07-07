Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta reportedly flies to Portugal to hold 'key discussions' over a deal for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has reportedly been spending time in Portugal to accelerate talks with Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Following months of uncertainty over whether the Gunners would pursue the Sweden international or RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, they appear to have earmarked the former as their number one choice.

Reports over the weekend went as far as to suggest that Arsenal could close an agreement for Gyokeres as early as Sunday, although such rumours proved to be wide of the mark.

Nevertheless, it has been reliably claimed that Arsenal are edging closer to the signing of the former Brighton & Hove Albion and Coventry City man, who is pining for a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester United, Juventus and Saudi Arabian clubs are all believed to have been turned down by Gyokeres, who has supposedly threatened to go on strike in order to force an exit from Sporting in the current window.

Berta holds 'face-to-face talks' with Gyokeres over Arsenal move

Bidding to force through a transfer at the earliest opportunity, BBC Sport claims that Berta recently flew over to Portugal to discuss a deal for Gyokeres face-to-face with Sporting chiefs.

The Italian is understood to have travelled to the Iberian Peninsula towards the end of last week, and he held 'key discussions' over a summer transfer for a striker, who could command a fee of around £70m.

Sporting's asking price for Gyokeres has been a sticking point throughout the summer, as the 27-year-old's camp reportedly believed that they had a gentleman's agreement in place with the club, which would allow him to depart for around £59m.

However, Sporting president Frederico Varandas has insisted that that was not the case, and there have been suggestions that the club could even demand that his £85m release clause is paid in full.

There is expected to be a compromise around the midway point, though, as Gyokeres desperately seeks an exit from the club he has scored a fabulous 97 goals for in 102 matches in all competitions.

Why did Arsenal abandon their pursuit of Sesko?

Flash back to 12 months ago, when Arsenal were making a serious play for Sesko over Gyokeres, only for the RB Leipzig striker to pen a contract extension with the Bundesliga giants until 2029.

The Gunners are not thought to have been overly miffed at Sesko's renewal, as there was the expectation that they would go back in for his signature this summer after another year of development in Germany.

However, while Arsenal are looking to do a deal for Gyokeres for around £70m, Leipzig have supposedly been playing hardball in Sesko talks, refusing to relent on their £80m demands.

As a result, the North London giants are understood to have grown frustrated with their Bundesliga counterparts, who have priced the Slovenia international out of a switch to the Emirates Stadium this summer.