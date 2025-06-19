Arsenal expert Charles Watts is bullish about the Gunners' chances of beating Chelsea to the signature of 19-year-old Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, whom they have supposedly made contact for.

Arsenal expert Charles Watts is bullish about the Gunners chances of signing 19-year-old Ajax defensive talent Jorrel Hato, who should back himself to claim a starting role in North London.

Last week, it was reported that the Premier League runners-up had made contact over a deal for the 2006-born Dutchman, who is already one of the first names on the team sheet for the Eredivisie giants.

Hato made a half-century of appearances for Ajax in all competitions last season, managing three goals and six assists, largely playing as a left-back but also filling in as a centre-back and left wing-back on occasion.

Chelsea appear to be Arsenal's biggest competition in the race for the Netherlands international, but speaking to Sports Mole, Watts expressed optimism about the Gunners chances of a summer deal, claiming it may be "easier to sell" a backup role to the 19-year-old than it would be an experienced professional.

“I know Arsenal have been interested in him for a long, long time," Watts said. "When you look at what they want to do defensively, a young defender would be the route they want to go down. Hato as well, his versatility is something Mikel Arteta absolutely loves in any sort of player.

"He’s not just pigeonholed into one position. He could cover at centre back, could play left back. Although Hato is hugely experienced in terms of minutes, I still think it's an easier sell to him being behind the likes of Gabriel, fighting for your place and not really starting every single game.

Why Arsenal transfer could be "easier to sell" to Hato

“It's easier at his age to sell that, I think, than it would be sort of someone in their mid-20s who have got a little bit more experience. So it is something I could see happening."

Hato - who is currently on duty with the Netherlands at the Under-21 European Championship - recently played down talk of an exit from the Dutch giants, affirming that he is prioritising his development and is not desperate to win the Champions League in the next couple of seasons.

The youngster's contract does not expire for another three years, meaning Ajax are under little pressure to sell, and he would be giving up guaranteed starts for a potential peripheral role in the English capital.

Even if AC Milan-linked Oleksandr Zinchenko departs, Arteta still has Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori battling for left-back minutes, while Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are indispensable in defence when fully fit.

Jakub Kiwior also did a sterling job towards the end of the 2024-25 season during Gabriel's absence with a hamstring problem, but the Pole's future has been called into question, and Watts believes that he would likely have to depart before Arsenal can ramp up their pursuit of Hato.

How Hato can emulate Jurrien Timber with Arsenal switch

However, the Gunners expert also believes that the 19-year-old can follow the example set by Jurrien Timber, who left Ajax for Arsenal when Ben White was the established right-back and has now made himself undroppable.

“It would take some convincing, I'm sure," he added. "But I think players have backed their own ability to get some minutes as well. He's seen Jurrien Timber come over when everyone looked at that signing and thought, why is he doing that? You've got Ben White playing there, Saliba as a right-sided centre-back. Why is Jurrien Timber making that move? That's a bit mad. You're not going to play any football.

“Two years down the line, one year really in footballing terms because he missed the first year through injury, he's basically Arsenal's first choice now. He’s backed himself and made himself pretty much undroppable. I'm sure someone like Hato, when they believe in themselves and they believe in their own ability, could see himself doing something very, very similar.

“It would obviously be part of negotiations. And I'm sure that he’d want guaranteed playing time or as guaranteed as you could get. But I think ultimately these players, they really back themselves, believe that they can come into a club, whoever's in front of them, and claim their spot.

"But I do wonder if something like Hato was to happen, I still feel like at least one player would have to leave. And you're looking at [Jakub] Kiwior potentially as that player, if it was going to happen.”

Ex-Spezia man Kiwior has long been linked with a return to Serie A, and Watts previously delivered his verdict on whether the Poland international could head for the exit door in search of regular minutes next season.

> Click here to listen to the full discussion on Arsenal's pursuit of Hato